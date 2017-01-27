HOLLADAY — A school bus was partially engulfed in flames in a dramatic display Friday after a fire started in the engine compartment.

Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley said no students were on board at the time, and the driver got off before the fire spread.

Fire officials say the cause is under investigation, but it looks to be mechanical and doesn't appear suspicious.

Horsley says an administrator of a nearby school who came to help took a photo of flames taking over the first three rows of the bus before fire crews arrived.

A new bus came out to run the planned routes.

Horsley says buses are inspected every 20 days for possible safety problems.