PROVO — It's been a rocky road this season for BYU.

The Cougars dropped their third road game in West Coast Conference play Thursday, falling 76-68 at Santa Clara. BYU is now 4-0 in league games at home and 2-3 away from Provo.

“We didn’t do what we needed to do, to come in here and win,” said forward Eric Mika. “We knew they were good at home but we didn’t do it. That’s why we lost ... The home court advantage is a real thing.”

The Cougars know all about home court advantage. Once again, BYU is looking to bounce back at the friendly confines of the Marriott Center Saturday (7 p.m., MST, BYUtv) when it hosts Loyola Marymount.

Going into Thursday’s game at Santa Clara, BYU boasted a 5-0 record at the Leavey Center since joining the WCC in 2011-12.

But the Broncos are a better team than they’ve been in past seasons.

The Cougars walloped Santa Clara by 30 points (89-59) at home a month ago, but BYU has shown that it is a different team on the road.

Watching the Broncos play so much better at home doesn’t surprise BYU coach Dave Rose.

“No, not at all,” he said. “You go back years ago (in the Mountain West Conference days) where we beat UNLV in our place by 30 and they’re beating us at their place by 30. It’s a real deal. These young guys need to feel it and learn it and live it. We’re getting a pretty good dose of it right now.”

Santa Clara knocked down 14 of 31 3-pointers and the Cougars had 18 turnovers that led to 20 points for the Broncos.

In the first half, BYU went nearly seven minutes without scoring. The Cougars attempted only a handful of shots during that stretch due to a flurry of turnovers.

“That’s pretty demoralizing,” Rose said.

Santa Clara guard Jared Brownridge poured in 25 points and was one of four Bronco players that scored in double figures along with Nate Kratch (16 points), KJ Feagin (16) and Matt Hauser (11). Two Bronco players, centers Emmanuel Ndumanya and Henrik Jadersten, fouled out as they got physical with Mika inside.

Certainly, Santa Clara’s physical play disrupted BYU’s offense. “They wore us down,” Rose said.

Mika scored 22 points on 7 of 16 shooting and collected eight rebounds. TJ Haws and Nick Emery combined to shoot 5 of 18 from the field.

Emery suffered a knee contusion last week at Pacific and wasn’t 100 percent Thursday. He also had a tough assignment of helping defend Brownridge.

“Nick is a warrior. He gave us all that he can,” Rose said. “But he’s trying to work through that. That’s no excuse. We’ve got a lot of guys. Guys need to step up and play. (Thursday) it didn’t happen for us.”

Now, BYU (15-7, 6-3) finds itself tied for third place with Santa Clara in the WCC standings.

After playing LMU, things won’t get any easier for the Cougars, who host No. 3 Gongaza (21-0, 9-0) next Thursday. The ‘Zags could be ranked No. 1 in the country by then, considering that No. 1 Villanova, No. 2 Kansas and No. 4 Kentucky each lost last Tuesday in a college basketball night of upsets.

But the Gonzaga challenge is something BYU can’t worry about until next week.

LMU (10-10, 3-6) is coming off a 79-73 win at home against Pacific Thursday. Guard Brandon Brown scored 21 points, hitting 9 of 11 field goals, to lead the Lions. Trevor Manuel and Steven Haney each scored 11 for LMU.

Of the Lions’ last 17 games, 10 have been decided in the last 10 seconds. Six of those have been one-point games.

When BYU and LMU met in Los Angeles last month, the Cougars rallied from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Lions in the final minute 81-76.

While BYU is looking to take care of business at home Saturday, it has some tough road games left on the schedule — at Pepperdine (Feb. 9), at San Francisco (Feb. 11), at Portland (Feb. 23) and at Gonzaga (Feb. 25).