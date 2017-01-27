One of Walt Disney’s finest animated features and a first-rate 1950s thriller are on Blu-ray this week.

“Pinocchio: The Signature Collection” (Disney, 1940, G, deleted scenes/alternate ending, audio commentary, new/vintage featurettes, storyboards, music video, trailers, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit short: “Poor Papa”). In my humble opinion, this is the best of Walt Disney’s classic animated features. It was his second (after “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”) and is about as perfect as they come.

Visually, it was the first cartoon to successfully manage ocean water that looked realistic and its meticulous attention to detail is incomparable. The father-son relationship between Geppetto and the wooden puppet, and Jiminy Cricket’s role as Pinocchio’s conscious, are most compelling, and the encounters with Honest John and Gideon, Stromboli, Lampwick and Monstro the whale are thrilling.

If you haven’t shared this one with your kids, you should. They deserve to see what great, classical animation has to offer. All previously issued bonus features are included here, along with some new featurettes (one that has Walt himself discussing the film in archival recordings) and a real rarity, the first produced “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit” cartoon made by Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1927, “Poor Papa.”

“Bad Day at Black Rock” (Warner Archive, 1955, audio commentary, trailer). This first-rate thriller begins shortly after the end of World War II, as a one-armed stranger (Spencer Tracy) gets off the train in a small, barely populated desert town (with the oppressive heat and dry feel of the place enhanced by vivid color cinematography). He starts asking about a man named Komoko, and the few residents are openly hostile. Things only get worse from there.

The first-rate cast includes Robert Ryan, Anne Francis, Dean Jagger, Walter Brennan, Ernest Borgnine and Lee Marvin, and director John Sturges (“The Great Escape,” “The Magnificent Seven”) makes excellent use of that newfangled widescreen Cinemascope process. Tracy, Sturges and screenwriters Don McGuire and Millard Kaufman were nominated for Oscars. (The Blu-ray debut is available at warnerarchive.com)

“Battleground” (Warner Archive, 1949, b/w, vintage featurette, vintage cartoon, trailer). This is a very good World War II drama (nominated for six Oscars, including best picture) about a company of soldiers in the 101st Airborne Division as they head into battle at the Siege of Bastogne and the Battle of the Bulge. It is directed by William Wellman (“The Ox-Bow Incident,” “The High and the Mighty”), with a great cast that includes Van Johnson, John Hodiak, Ricardo Montalban, George Murphy, Marshall Thompson, James Whitmore, Leon Ames, Richard Jaeckel and James Arness. (The Blu-ray debut is available at warnerarchive.com)

“The Man Who Fell to Earth: Limited Collector’s Edition” (Lionsgate, 1976; R for nudity, sex, language, violence; three discs, 1977 French-TV interview with David Bowie, vintage and new featurettes, 76-page booklet, four postcards, 10-page press book reproduction, poster). Rock star David Bowie, who died a year ago at age 69, made his film-acting debut in this story of an alien disguised as a businessman who is on Earth to find a way to get water to his own parched planet. But the plot, which is dense to the point of being incomprehensible in places, is really secondary to avant-garde filmmaker Nicolas Roeg’s wild visual approach to Walter Tevis’ novel, which resulted in a rabid cult following. Co-stars include Rip Torn, Candy Clark, Buck Henry and Bernie Casey.

“xXx: 15th Anniversary Edition” (Columbia, 2002, PG-13, deleted scenes, audio commentary, featurettes, music videos). To help promote the second sequel in the franchise, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” which is now in theaters, the first film earns a new Blu-ray release (with a new featurette). Extreme-sports TV star Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) is reluctantly convinced by the CIA (led by Samuel L. Jackson) to infiltrate a gang of mercenaries and retrieve a biochemical weapon. Let the outrageous stunts begin.

“Black Society Trilogy” (Arrow, 1995; not rated/probable R for violence, sex, nudity, language; three movies, in Japanese with English subtitles, audio commentaries, featurettes, trailers, booklet). The first three theatrical films by Takashi Miike (after laboring for a few years in Japan’s straight-to-video world) are extremely violent, cruel, brutal crime melodramas set in Japan and Taiwan: “Shinjuku Triad Society,” “Rainy Dog” and “Ley Lines.”

