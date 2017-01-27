SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Women’s Giving Circle, a group formed in 2011 to benefit women and girls in Utah, awarded its sixth round of grants following the Women’s March at the state Capitol on Monday.

Pitches from nonprofit organizations targeted the topic of gender bias, the 2016 annual focus of the Giving Circle, and members voted to award $20,000 to seven groups:

• A $6,000 grant to Girls on the Run Utah, a transformational life skills program tackling gender stereotypes for 8- to 13-year-old girls, to fund 25 to 50 participation scholarships in 2017 for low-income girls across the state.

• A $5,000 grant to KRCL to fund a 12-part on-air series called Blindspot on RadioACTive that will share individuals’ stories concerning gender bias and efforts to change these social constructs and bring them more into focus.

• A $3,000 grant to the Utah Women's Coalition, the first grant awarded to this nonprofit founded in 2015 that has already put seven bills in front of the Legislature, successfully passing four, resulting in Utah rising from an F to a C- grade in a progress report prepared by the National Partnership for Women and Families.

• A $2,500 grant to Spy Hop to support its multiyear Move the Dial initiative, a student-driven gender equity program facilitating youth-produced media to foster dialogue regarding gender inequality and identity.

• A $2,000 grant to Utah Valley University’s Women & Leadership Project to fund Utah Women Stats Snapshots, summarizing essential data around gender bias in the state to support awareness and action.

• A $1,000 grant to Salty Cricket Composers Collective to provide funding support for El Sistema@Salty Cricket, a free, intensive after-school music program hosted at Jackson Elementary empowering young women through music.

• A $500 grant to Women of Water, a local industry association for women who work in the water industry, to fund a three-part implicit bias and salary negotiation lecture series that will be free and open to women from any field.

Members of the Utah Women’s Giving Circle have collectively invested more than $113,000 in high-impact nonprofit projects empowering Utah women and girls since its inception in January 2011.

Membership is inclusive for women of all ages and incomes through a $250 annual donation or a $50 annual donation for girls under 18. Women can become lifetime members through a one-time gift of $1,000 to the endowment fund.