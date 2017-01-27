WEST JORDAN — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they say abused a 5-year-old boy in a restroom at the West Jordan Library.

The sex abuse happened about 1 p.m. Thursday at the library, 8030 S. 1825 West, according to West Jordan police.

A man, whom library employees say frequently visits the building, followed the young boy into the restroom shortly after he walked in, police determined from watching surveillance video, said West Jordan police detective JC Holt.

After, the man left the bathroom and the boy immediately came out and told his sister and mother what happened, he said.

"The suspect is described as an unknown adult male wearing a camouflage jacket, shirt and hat, blue jeans and dark shoes. It is believed the suspect frequents the library and surrounding area," police said.

Holt said the man stood out because of his attire. The man had short dark hair and possibly a mustache. He is believed to be between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with a thin build, weighing about 130 pounds, Holt said.

Holt said it was the situation that all parents fear, and a good reminder to keep an eye on children when they use a public restroom.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000. Callers may reference case number 17H001185.