LOGAN — A Utah State University program will encourage students to intervene if they see warning signs of sexual violence.

USU's "I Will" campaign, set to begin Monday, includes in-person and online pledge drives for students to commit to speak up if they see troubling behavior on social media, at parties or in a friend's relationship, the Herald-Journal reports.

According to a USU news release, officials hope to teach students to detect warning signs of sexual assault and have the confidence to intervene instead of remaining passive bystanders.

Amanda DeRito, social media and marketing coordinator for USU, says research shows that bystander intervention can prevent assaults. But she warns that students should also make sure they can intervene without putting themselves at risk.