The Utah football program got another victory on the recruiting trail Friday, as four-star cornerback Javelin Guidry committed to the Utes.

Guidry announced his pledge via Twitter.

Guidry's commitment to Utah is significant on a few fronts. In addition to his rating, the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder is known to have great speed, as he won the 5A 100-meter title as a junior in high school.

Secondly, the Texas native (he moved to California for his senior year of high school) chose the Utes over the University of Texas. He had committed to Houston last May, but decommitted in November after Cougars head coach Tom Herman left to coach Texas.

On January 10, he received a scholarship offer from the Longhorns, but the Utes were able to hold off Herman and the home team.

Guidry becomes the 13th player to commit to Utah as part of its 2017 recruiting class, and is yet another prospect who will look to bolster the Utes' defensive backfield that will be reloading in large measure this fall.

Guidry did not immediately respond to a request seeking additional comment.

Here is his Hudl highlight film.