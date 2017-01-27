SALT LAKE CITY — The Natural History Museum of Utah will host DinoFest Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29.

According to a news release, the event will give guests the chance to get "a rare look inside the museum's Paleo Prep Lab, see fossils not usually on display and hear from more than a dozen scientists."

The event will be Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with keynote lectures at noon and "Dinobites," small lectures given by various scientists, at 1:30-4:30 p.m. both days.

Among those who will be presenting during the event are Randy Irmis, curator of paleontology at NHMU; Lindsay Zanno, curator and head of paleontology at North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences; and Luis Chiappe, curator and vice president of research and collections at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Family friendly activities will include dinosaur-themed face painting; art, science and kinesthetic activities; and demonstrations of "Research Quest," a new online game, according to the news release.

NHMU is located at 301 Wakara Way. DinoFest is included with regular museum admission, which is $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12 and free for children under 2. Visit nhmu.utah.edu/events/dinofest for additional information and a schedule of speakers.