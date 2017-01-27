SALT LAKE CITY — The principals of Salem Hills High School and Dixon Middle School, along with the assistant principal of American Fork High School, were named 2017 Utah Secondary Principals of the Year by the Utah Association of Secondary School Principals.

The association will later determine whether Salem Hills High School Principal Bart Peery or Dixon Middle School Principal Jarod Sites will represent Utah in the national Secondary Principal of the Year competition. American Fork High School assistant Principal Ryan Nield will represent the state in the Assistant Principal of the Year competition.

Peery previously worked as both an assistant principal and principal at Payson High School before moving to Salem Hills High.

Sites was formerly a principal at Centennial Middle School in Provo before taking over as principal at Dixon Middle School in 2011.

Nield began his career as a teacher in the Davis School District. He has been the assistant principal at American Fork High since 2007.