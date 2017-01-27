One wife-to-be chose a nontraditional approach for her "first look" wedding video, resulting in bursts of laughter from her fiancé.

First look videos are a common wedding tradition in which videographers do their best to capture the moment when the groom turns around and sees his soon-to-be-wife in her wedding dress for the first time.

This bride, however, shocked her groom when he turned around to find not a wedding dress, not sparkly shoes, perfectly curled hair or a huge bouquet, but a T-Rex. After bursts of laughter, the groom helps the bride take off the dinosaur costume to reveal her real wedding dress.

Watch the video here.

The Clean Cut is a daily feature highlighting family friendly videos.

bfacer@deseretdigital.com