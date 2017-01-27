Alex Boye's got a new music video, and it's a bit different than what the artist has previously released.
The new video — called "The Too Late Show" — includes Boye and a litany of guests just jamming out and dancing together to a cover version of Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill."
Boye posted the video on Facebook on Friday.
"No practice, no rehearsal, random friends turned up for some spontaneous fun. That's why we called it 'The too Late Show!'" he wrote.
He also said people can win a chance to be in his next "Too Late Show" video by sharing this video and commenting on which song he should cover next.
Boye first hinted at the new video on Wednesday, posting a photo of himself and his so-called "#BoyeTribe."
Boye's last released music video featured Al Fox Carraway, known widely as the "Tattooed Mormon." The video, which received about 50,000 views in about one month, centered around Boye's brother's search for love and was filmed at City Creek Center.
UTubers is a feature that highlights YouTube videos created by people with ties to Utah.