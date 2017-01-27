Spandex, sequins and all manner of ABBA tunes will shine from the Eccles Theater stage Feb. 2-5 during the farewell tour of “Mamma Mia!” A jukebox musical loaded with the Swedish band’s 1970s megahits, the tale centers on a mother and her bride-to-be daughter, whose sudden longing to walk down the aisle with the father she’s never known leads to wedding hilarity and high jinks.

According to a news release, "Mamma Mia!" first opened in April 1999 at London's Prince Edward Theatre and made its way to Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre in October 2001. Playbill.com indicates that "Mamma Mia!" is the eighth longest-running show in Broadway history. There have been 25 productions of the show throughout the world, and it has been translated from English into 10 different languages, according to the news release.

“I think audiences come to the show excited to be entertained, but then also leave with the message of a beautiful story, which they may not expect,” said Betsy Padamonsky, who plays the leading role of Donna Sheridan, in an interview. “That’s why they fall in love with it.”

When Donna’s daughter, Sophie, discovers her mother’s diary at their Greek island home where they run a taverna, a quest begins. Within its yellowed pages, Sophie learns she has three possible fathers. Singing ABBA’s “I Have a Dream,” she secretly posts wedding invitations to the three men, hoping her intuition will guide her to the right one.

As the wedding draws near, Donna’s two best friends from her days of performing as “Donna and the Dynamos” relive their former disco glory when they come to the island for the celebration. When the possible fathers also show up, Donna is shocked to see her three ex-beaus under the same roof. While she's feeling embarrassed and ancient, Donna’s friends convince her she’s still the “dancing queen,” and, after plenty of twists, turns and ABBA hits, Sophie realizes who should walk her down the aisle.

In 2008, the musical was made into a movie with Meryl Streep in the leading role. The Guardian reported it as a surprise blockbuster as it usurped "Titanic's" 10-year record to become the highest-grossing movie ever to be released in the U.K.

“Mamma Mia!” is a lighthearted examination of the bonds between women — both between mothers and daughters and among lifelong friends.

“Donna is very strong but also very emotional and sensitive,” said Padamonsky, who is grateful portraying a "strong woman" doesn’t equate to emotionally robotic caricatures. “She loves her daughter, and her friends are also her family. I can really relate to that, and I think many people can.”

It’s the music, though, that Padamonsky connects with the most, despite some early jitters. ABBA’s energetic, big-voiced music is “so demanding, so massive,” Padamonsky said, and some of her favorites to perform include “One of Us” and “S.O.S.”

”Not only do I love singing these songs because they’re so fun, but I love these two in particular because my character’s walls start coming down and you see her softer side,” she explained. “The whole first act is kind of a whirlwind where things are happening left and right and Donna has sort of this protected exterior. But during these songs, the walls start to crumble and you see her emotional, vulnerable side.”

Padamonsky said she grew up performing ABBA’s music for her family. “ABBA Gold” was the very first album she owned. When she called her brother to let him know she won the role, he wasn’t surprised.

“‘Betsy,’ he said, ‘you’ve been doing this since you were a little girl. You got this. You’re fine,’” Padamonsky remembered her brother saying.

With hits including “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “The Winner Takes It All,” “Mamma Mia! The Farewell Tour” gives audiences one last chance to say “thank you for the music.”

Content advisory: The musical contains some content that may be considered PG-13, including some sexual references and innuendo, revealing body gestures and costumes, mild language and a few instances of alcohol consumption.

If you go …

What: Broadway at the Eccles presents “Mamma Mia!”

When: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 2-5

Where: George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, Salt Lake City

How much: $30-$95

Web: artsaltlake.org