"Library of Souls," the final installment in the Miss Peregrine's Peculiar Children trilogy by Ransom Riggs, wraps up all loose ends and provides a conclusion to the series, but at the loss of the magic and eeriness of the first book.

Leaving off where "Hollow City" precariously ended, Jacob Portman, a teenager thrust into the peculiar world by birthright, must master his newfound abilities to save his friends and the peculiar world.

Along with Emma, a girl who can produce fire from her hands, and Addison, a talking dog, Jacob journeys through the hellish devil's acre "loop," a time bubble where the same day is continuously repeated.

This particular loop — where peculiars are enslaved for their services and many are on a disturbing drug called ambrosia — is more frightening than the previous ones they've inhabited.

As Jacob and his friends trudge through the loop with their guide, the giant, hooded Sharon, they make allies, but the way is onerous for both hero and reader.

The story remains interesting — author Ransom Riggs unpacks a lot of mythos — but the longer it goes on, the more the uncanniness warps into general darkness and the plot becomes convoluted and convenient.

In "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," the most enchanting part was the vintage photos that documented a curious world. However, in "Hollow City" and "Library of Souls," the photos are shoehorned and forced; they're less artifacts found by Jacob and more like old-timey snapshots taken by a photographer documenting the children's perilous quest.

It's a relief when the quest comes to a close and readers can finally catch their breath.

"Library of Souls" contains some profanity and violence, including depictions of children engaging in gladiator-like contests and other battles. Two characters are romantically involved and kiss.

