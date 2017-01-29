"HOW 4 FEET OF PLYWOOD SAVED THE GRAND CANYON," by Jerry Borrowman, Covenant Communications, 144 pages (nf)

On Dec. 6, 1917, one of the largest human-caused explosions in the world occurred in Halifax, Canada. The recounting of this detonation, which decimated buildings and killed and injured thousands, is the first story told in the dramatic book “How 4 Feet of Plywood Saved the Grand Canyon.” With a column of smoke rising more than two miles into the air, the Halifax accident forever changed the way this Canadian city viewed its American neighbors across the border as the bonds forged then continue to this day.

Author Jerry Borrowman begins his riveting book by detailing the Halifax explosion in amazing detail and emotion; he then goes on to recount other little-known historical accounts in short, yet fascinating, bites. Borrowman explains how Abraham Lincoln rose from little-known lawyer to prominence because of a lawsuit between a railroad and a steamship company. He then goes on to recount his own personal drama with the collapse of the Teton Dam and how its aftermath affected his life. He also tells of another dam’s near collapse, how it would have wiped out the Grand Canyon and the marvelous feat of engineering put forth to save the both the structure and the miles of property within its path.

In all, eight historical stories grace the pages of “How 4 Feel of Plywood Saved the Grand Canyon.” While some, such as the super volcano beneath Yellowstone National Park, are probably well-known to most history and geology buffs, others are not. Each story is less than 25 pages, easy to read and fascinating to learn.

“How 4 Feet of Plywood Saved the Grand Canyon” is a clean book that focuses on highlighting bits of mostly unknown geology and history. It contains no romance or profanity, and the only violence is mentions of accidents told without gory details.

Borrowman has written several best-selling books and resides in Salt Lake City with his wife.

Elizabeth Reid has bachelor's degrees in economics and history. She has worked in retail, medical billing, catering, education and business fields. Her favorite occupation is that of wife and mother. She blogs at agoodreid.blogspot.com.