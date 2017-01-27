Wal-Mart will give away 1 million samples of Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch bars, Saturday and Sunday at its stores, according to a news release. The Cookie Layer Crunch bars come in caramel, vanilla crème and mint.

Samples will be available at select Wal-Mart stores throughout the state, including locations in Salt Lake City, Murray, Taylorsville, West Valley City, Midvale, West Jordan, Sandy, South Jordan and Riverton. To find a list of participating stores, visit wm6.walmart.com/hershey.