Wal-Mart will give away 1 million samples of Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch bars, Saturday and Sunday at its stores, according to a news release. The Cookie Layer Crunch bars come in caramel, vanilla crème and mint.
Samples will be available at select Wal-Mart stores throughout the state, including locations in Salt Lake City, Murray, Taylorsville, West Valley City, Midvale, West Jordan, Sandy, South Jordan and Riverton. To find a list of participating stores, visit wm6.walmart.com/hershey.
Here is a list of participating Wal-Mart stores in the Salt Lake area:
• Salt Lake City: Wal-Mart Supercenter, 350 Hope Ave.
• Salt Lake City: Wal-Mart Supercenter, 4627 S. 900 East
• Taylorsville: Wal-Mart Supercenter, 5469 S. Redwood Road
• West Valley City: Wal-Mart Supercenter, 3180 S. 5600 West
• Midvale: Wal-Mart Supercenter, 7250 Union Park Ave.
• West Valley City: Wal-Mart Supercenter, 5675 W. 6200 South
• West Jordan: Wal-Mart Supercenter, 7671 S. 3800 West
• Sandy: Wal-Mart Supercenter, 9151 S. Quarry Blvd.
• Centerville: Wal-Mart Supercenter, 221 W. Parrish Lane
• South Jordan: Wal-Mart Supercenter, 11328 S. Jordan Gateway