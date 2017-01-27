WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the parking lot of Valley Fair Mall.

West Valley police say Andy Minh Vuong, 18, was arrested for investigation aggravated assault and felony discharged of a firearm. A federal detainer was also placed on him, according to jail records.

A juvenile is also in custody. Details of the arrests, however, were not available Friday.

On Saturday, Shalece Brinkerhoff, 14, of West Valley City, was shot in the back in what police initially called a "gang-related confrontation."

The girl received a call telling her to come to the parking lot of Costco, 3747 S. 2700 West, which is adjacent to the mall. When she arrived with friends just before 7:20 p.m, there was an altercation and shots were fired, one of which struck the girl.

After Shalece was shot, she ran north through the mall parking lot where she eventually collapsed and was found by police.

As of Friday, police say Shalece had been updated to good condition. A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for her medical expenses.

Vuong was convicted of theft by receiving stolen property in August, in exchange for charges of failing to stop at the command of law enforcers and drug possession being dropped. He was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on probation, but he had his probation revoked twice, according to court records. A warrant for his arrest in that case was issued Friday.

According to court records filed in relation to his probation violation, there was an altercation between two groups at the mall.

"During the altercation, a male suspect fired at least one round from a handgun in the direction of the opposing group," court documents state.

The court records say Vuong was identified as the person who fired the shot that hit Shalece.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.