SALT LAKE CITY — A Kaysville certified public accountant admitted as part of a plea deal Wednesday that he tried to avoid paying taxes.

David Brian Bybee, 56, originally faced two counts of attempting to evade and defeat payment of taxes, and three counts of willful failure to pay over taxes, according to an indictment. He pleaded guilty this week to one count of attempting to evade taxes and was sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

According to the indictment, Bybee took steps to evade payment of personal tax debt and payroll taxes for his employees through misrepresentations to the IRS.

In addition to being a CPA, Bybee managed several companies from his Kaysville home or at other business locations in Davis County, according to the indictment.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Bybee and another individual formed two organizations — National Association of Certified Bookkeepers LLC and the National Bookkeepers Association LLC — then opened bank accounts for them. Revenues from the two organizations were used for personal expenses like mortgage payments, cars, jet skis and a boat.

Upon completion of his prison sentence, Bybee will be placed on 36 months' probation and must pay $469,381.19 restitution that he owes for payroll taxes, individual income taxes, and for his failure to deduct and deposit payroll taxes for the companies he worked for.

Bybee will begin his prison sentence March 22.