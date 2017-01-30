A new GoFundMe campaign looks to help a 12-year-old Utah boy who police say suffered from child abuse for a year or more when his mother allegedly locked him in a bathroom.

The boy's mother, Brandy K. Jaynes, 36, of Toquerville, said her son wanted to sleep in the bathroom, a police report states. Investigators say she also told them she locked him the bathroom for his safety, feeding him protein shakes to help his weight, according to the Deseret News.

When he was found, he weighed 30 pounds, according to police.

"I've seen the pictures. They're horrific," Washington County Sheriff's Lt. David Crouse said earlier this month once officials discovered the boy. "I've seen other horrible things, but this is one of those things I'll never forget. I wish I could unsee it."

The fundraiser, started by Asha Patel, a community organizer in Chicago with no relation to the child, asks everyone to donate to the young Utahn so that he can grow up and be happy, healthy and loved.

So far, the fund has earned about $10,000 of a $50,000 goal. As of Friday morning, 158 people donated in the first 10 days of the fundraiser.

Shelley Teeples, director of the Children’s Justice Center in St. George, said the donation campaign is legitmate. She said the county attorney started a trust account.

Washington County Attorney Zac Weiland said Patel contacted him about the account and he designated a trustee — Kim Hafen, the Washington County auditor — who will be responsible for the funds.

Weiland said he will assign a conservator specifically for this case.

All funds will go to the trustee account. Patel will not receive any of the funds, Weiland said.

The funds will specifically help pay for his medical bills, psychological treatment, education and development, Patel wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Patel told the Deseret News in an email that she started the account because she wanted to help the young boy find a better life. She normally doesn't read news reports of child abuse, but "for some reason" she read about the boy.

"To say I was horrified is an understatement!" she said. "As a mother, I just couldn't imagine doing what she did to her child or really to any child or to any human being. Such cruelty! The poor boy did not have basic human rights like proper shelter, food, clothing and love."

CNN's Jake Tapper shared the fundraiser on his Twitter account Thursday night, saying that a friend of his started the charity. According to Patel, Tapper knows her sister. She credits him for helping the account grow.

friend of mine just set up this @gofundme for a little Utah boy who suffered horrendous abuse. Story/charity legithttps://t.co/EEXdFNK7Uh — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 27, 2017

You can watch a video that explains the fundraiser below.

Patel said she hopes to see the success grow.

"I really pray for this little innocent guy," she told the Deseret News. "I hope he finds healing and love. And I hope in the end, he turns out to be a healthy, happy and emotionally stable adult."