TAYLORSVILLE — A man wanted in an attempted murder case in Nevada was arrested in Taylorsville late Thursday following a chase with police.

Ronny Withers, 35, is accused of stabbing his 28-year-old girlfriend multiple times on Tuesday at his home in North Las Vegas. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

According to the Las Vegas Sun, Withers "has an extensive arrest history and violent tendencies, police said in a statement."

About 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Unified police received a tip that Withers might be at a cousin's house in the Millcreek area, Lohrke said. He did not know who gave police the tip.

Officers saturated the area. They did not find Withers at the cousin's house, but an officer spotted his blue "old-style" van near 4500 S. State, Lohrke said. When the officer attempted to pull him over, Withers fled.

Because he was wanted for attempted murder, Lohrke said the department's chase policy allows for officers to pursue.

The chase went "all through the Millcreek area" to 4500 South and Highland Drive before Withers drove to the Taylorsville area, he said. Officers deployed tire spike strips twice, Lohrke said, puncturing most of the fleeing van's tires.

At 2080 W. 4700 South, after chasing Withers for 10 to 15 minutes, the van stopped. Several wheels were down to the rims by that point.

Lohrke said officers saw Withers had a knife. After 20 minutes of trying to negotiate a peaceful surrender, "he began cutting on himself, trying to hurt himself. So officers deployed gas inside the van," he said.

Withers cut his neck and wrists, according to Lohrke.

Fortunately, some of the officers on duty that night were also SWAT members and had the "right equipment at the right time" in their vehicles, he said.

After deploying the tear gas and "nonlethal" foam rounds, Withers exited the back of his van where a police K-9 detained him until officers could take him into custody.

Withers was hospitalized. Once he is released, he will be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail where he will await extradition back to Nevada. Lohrke said Withers will also face additional charges in Utah.