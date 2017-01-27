Last week, the Sophie the Giraffe teething toy made national news when a dentist, Dana Chianese, claimed to have found mold inside the toy despite following its cleaning instructions. It was discovered that other users of the product have reported mold.

A CNN article argued, “The problem with Sophie could be true of any squeaky toy or rubber duck that had a hole and spent some time in water.” Many other news outlets also sided with the French toy company that has produced the teething toy since 1961.