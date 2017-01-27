The small Utah town of Torrey received some national and viral attention this week.

Only In Your State, a website that highlights unique places in various states, featured the Wayne County town, calling it the "most criminally overlooked town" in the Beehive State.

Torrey serves as a gateway town for Capitol Reef National Park, according to the town's website.

Mormon settlers founded the town in 1880s. It's also home to the Tour of Utah's second stage.

Funny enough, the town's name has its own legend. According to the town's website, folklore suggests the town received its name from one of President Theodore Roosevelt's rough riders, Colonel Torrey.

The population — about 180 people — is an eclectic mix of Utahns.

"Torrey is currently home for an eclectic group of people," the town's website says. "There is a mixture of the descendants of the pioneers and a variety of newcomers, many of whom like to hike and explore the vast surroundings of mountains & canyons & deserts & rivers."

But there's a lot more to do in Torrey than just visit the townsfolk. You can check out Capitol Reef National Park, visit Boulder Mountain, cruise along state Route 12 — known as the All American Road — and spend time at art galleries in the town, according to USA Today.