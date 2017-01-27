The release of Garth Smith’s new music video, “Heaven’s Hallelujah,” came with an unexpected side note. The videographer, Dan Williams, recently received the news that his son, Devyn, was diagnosed with an aggressive strain of bone cancer.

To save Devyn’s life and hopefully stop the cancer from spreading, Devyn was scheduled to have a leg amputation.

Although the lyrics were written prior to the diagnosis, the lines from the first verse bring a message of hope that seems to fit perfectly. They read:

“Well, there is one who knows your fears

He's felt your pain, He's cried your tears.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXj3PW-Cm6U

During the filming of the video, Williams had a conversation with Smith about his son, and mentioned that the boy loved golf.

“I then approached my manager at Callaway Golf, Scott Manwaring (who is a cancer survivor himself and a member of the church),” Smith wrote in an email, “And he didn't even hesitate to approve a set of clubs to be built and given to Dewy. Not only did he approve that, but Callaway Golf will be supplying Dewy a new set of golf clubs as he continues to grow into adulthood for as long as Scott and I are with the company.”

