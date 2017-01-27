Editor's note: The following op-ed was delivered as a speech on Friday, Jan. 27, in Washington, D.C., on the National Mall as part of the March for Life.

Inside the womb and out — life has meaning, and that meaning matters.

Every child matters; every life at every stage makes a difference.

Some 41 years ago a struggling couple arrived in America. They had left their faltering country, entrusted their two children — who they wouldn't see for 5 years — in the care of family members, and embarked for this land of opportunity.

It was inconvenient for them to find out they were going to have a third child while both had to work multiple jobs just to make ends meet. It would have been easier for them to have an abortion. This couple had a choice to make: protect the life of their child or always wonder what might have been.

John Greenleaf Whittier wrote, “Of all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these: ‘It might have been.’”

Each child, born and unborn, has the potential to open up our world and take us to places and spaces we haven't even imagined. Each living child carries with him or her the potential for greatness. A child born today may become the doctor that cures cancer or Alzheimer's. That child may become the astronaut that takes the world to Mars or the CEO that leads a global business. That child may become the friend who saves a peer from suicide or the mom that strengthens a family. That child may become the neighbor that unites a community, the volunteer who eradicates hunger, or the teacher who inspires a struggling student.

Every time we kill a child though abortion we kill potential. Every time we kill a child, we — all of us — suffer. We lose a little of ourselves and a lot of our future.

We strip a child from their God-given potential when we, as a society, accept abortion as “health care." We cannot accept what might have been.

We won’t know what might have been when we allow organizations like Planned Parenthood to convince a pregnant woman that “they have no choice” but to abort the life and potential within them. We cannot accept what might have been.

We won’t know what might have been when organizations limit women from being empowered so they can profit. Such organizations prefer women to be victims because they know that a truly empowered woman doesn’t need their controlling influence. We cannot accept what might have been.

We won’t know what might have been when we allow Planned Parenthood to convince our girls in the inner city that the only way they can be empowered to have a life is by choosing to end a life. We cannot accept what might have been.

Instead of listening to the haunting refrains of “what might have been,” we must instead focus on what is and what is to come.

I love the line from Victor Hugo’s “Les Mis”: “There is nothing like a dream to create the future.” A life — born or yet to be born — is, and can create, a future filled with daring dreams.

During that other, angrier, “march on Washington” last week I saw a picture of a black teenage girl in the crowd who was holding a sign that said, "I survived Roe v. Wade — but it won’t survive me!” This young woman beat the odds and was born into a world that far too often favors the abortion of a black girl over the life of a black girl. She could have become part of “what might have been.” But today she is a part of what is — and I can’t wait to see what she and thousands just like her become in the years ahead.

Forty-one years ago, that couple from Haiti could have made the choice to abort. But they didn’t. They chose life. They chose what was and what could be. They went forward to foster that life and the future and dreams that baby would bring. I am certain that this couple never could have conceived that that child would be elected to the United States House of Representatives as the very first black Republican woman ever elected to Congress. But more than that, they would have never dreamed that that child would grow up to fight for all children, especially for those yet to be born.

We all have talents, gifts, purpose and potential to be used for the blessing of society. All we are asking is that we no longer settle for “what might have been” and instead embrace the possibilities of the life that is and is to come. The life of those born and yet to be born deserve the chance to dream and create their own future.

Mia Love represents Utah's 4th Congressional District.