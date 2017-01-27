SOUTH JORDAN — A South Jordan woman faces eight felony charges after police say she supplied her child's friends with alcohol and had unlawful sexual contact with them.

Stacey Colleen McQueen, 35, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony; six counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony; dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony; and two counts of lewdness of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

McQueen supplied alcohol to at least two teens — one who is 13 years old — and inappropriately touched them and sent topless pictures of herself, according to charging documents.

The 13-year-old boy's mother discovered a lewd photo that was sent to his cellphone, and he told her he recognized that it was of McQueen's body, the charges state.

The boy said McQueen "has done some bad things to me and my friends," according to the charges, including supplying alcohol to him and his friends when they went to her house after school. He described then going to a garage where inappropriate body contact occurred.

Another boy told prosecutors he went to his friend's house for a party and McQueen gave them alcohol, the charges state, and later inappropriately touched the boy.

The incidents allegedly occurred in November and December.

According to court records, McQueen was charged with assault, intoxication and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of children in December. All the charges are misdemeanors. She was charged with similar crimes in June.