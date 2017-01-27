Here's the news of the morning for Jan. 27.

Salt Lake City promises safety despite fears of executive order

Salt Lake City leaders don't want you to freak out about President Donald Trump's executive order to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico and to defund sanctuary cities.

Rather, Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown wants you to have faith in those who protect and serve you, according to the Deseret News.

"The residents in Salt Lake City need to have trust in their police officers," Brown said, according to the Deseret News. "If police officers were forced to detect and detain immigrants who were here without authorization, this trust is easily broken. It inadvertently interjects bias into our profession and makes the compassionate service provided daily by police officers less legitimate."

Brown was on hand for a news conference with a number of advocates and groups who oppose the executive order and the wall.

Nothing has changed so far in his day-to-day job relating to enforcing immigration laws, he said.

But changes could be on the way, as Brown will attend a national meeting at the Major Cities Chiefs Association in Washington, D.C. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be there, and the main subject is slated to be immigration, the Deseret News reported.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski was on hand for the news conference, too. She said immigrants and refugees are still "safe and welcome in Salt Lake City."

Read more at the Deseret News.

Will ROTC leave BYU?

Brigham Young University hosts two ROTC programs. But that may soon change, as negotiations are ongoing between the Department of Defense and the university about whether to keep them at the Provo school, according to the Deseret News.

It seems the honor code may stand in the way. BYU's honor code — a set of guidelines for students, faculty and staff that is tied to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which sponsors the school — has sparked debate among officials, the Deseret News reported.

"On one side, some see it the matter as religious intolerance for the Department of Defense to not try and find ROTC officers who are willing to agree to and abide by BYU’s Honor Code, as has been done in past decades," according to the Deseret News. "Meanwhile, others see the Honor Code requirement as a discriminatory practice contrary to federal hiring regulations afforded government employees."

U.S. officials told the Deseret News potential conflicts between BYU and the Defense Department are still in negotiations.

It's possible one or both of the programs could switch to Utah Valley University, officials told the Deseret News.

Conn Carroll, spokesman for Sen. Mike Lee, said more news will follow.

“We have been briefed on ongoing discussions about the program at BYU and it is our understanding that everyone is working toward a solution to maintain this relationship, which has been a national security asset for many decades," she said.

Trump meets world leaders

Time for President Donald Trump to meet some world leaders. According to Reuters, Trump will speak with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the same day (Saturday) that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To make matters even more dramatic for Trump, he and Merkel are set to speak about Russia.

Sources told Business Insider that German and U.S. leaders could mull over whether to lift sanctions from Russia. It's possible a U.S.-led push to lift those sanctions might deter the European Union from following suit.

For Trump and Putin, this will be the first time the two have spoken since the Russian leader congratulated Trump on his Election Day victory, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Say goodbye to free soda (in France)

Restaurants and business owners in France won't sell unlimited soda anymore. France created a new law that calls for the elimination of unlimited sugary drinks to reduce obesity, according to BBC.

France's obesity rate stands at about the world's average but is on the rise, according to BBC.

Soda fountains and unlimited drinks have become a staple for family restaurants and cafes across the United Kingdom and Europe, BBC explained.

A soft-drink tax will also be introduced next year, BBC reported.

Kid photo-bombed by a shark

Sink your teeth into this one: getting photo-bombed by a shark.

That happened to Eden Hasson, 10, earlier this week. He and his father were surfing in New South Wales when they noticed a shadowy figure swimming beneath them. His father noticed the looming darkness and shot some photos, according to The Huffington Post.

And here are the results: