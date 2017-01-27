The BYU Cougars suffered another difficult setback as they fell to the Santa Clara Broncos 76-68 on Thursday night.

The Broncos were led by Jared Brownridge who finished with 25 points on 8-for-17 shooting from the floor while handing out four assists.

They also got excellent production from Nate Kratch and KJ Feagin as they improved to 12-10 on the season, including 6-3 in WCC play.

Kratch had a big double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Feagin added 16 points and five assists.

Eric Mika paced the Cougars with 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the floor and 8 for 10 from the foul line while adding eight rebounds.

BYU also got double-figure scoring efforts from TJ Haws and Elijah Bryant, who finished with 15 and 13 points respectively.

Why the Cougars lost

While the turnover numbers are tough to swallow, it was the 3-point shot that ultimately crushed the Cougars. The Broncos hit 14 of 31 3-point shots, including four makes each from Brownridge, Kratch and Feagin.

The turning point

With the Cougars holding a 17-13 lead midway through the first half, Santa Clara rolled off 13-straight points to take a nine-point lead. Brownridge was huge on the game-changing run with a pair of threes.

What it means

The Cougars are not a very good team when they play on the road, and they proved that again on Thursday.

Unsung hero

Broncos guard Matt Hauser had a terrific floor game with seven assists and only one turnover. He also chipped in with 11 points while making all six of his free-throw attempts.

Grading the performances

BYU

The Cougars had a hard time find shooters no matter what defense they were in, and it cost them.

They also struggled with the pace of the game as they allowed Santa Clara to control the tempo for much of the night.

Grade: C-

Santa Clara

The Broncos had a fantastic game plan, and they executed it quite well. They made the Cougars work on defense by using the shot clock and moving the ball until they got clean looks.

The one place where they struggled was with ball security as they turned the ball over 16 times, leading to 15 BYU points.

Grade: B+

Three telling stats

BYU coughed the ball up 20 times, leading to 20 points for the Broncos.

When the Cougars don't defend the 3-point line, they don't win. Seven teams have shot better than 38 percent from beyond the arc against the Cougars, including Santa Clara, which shot 45.2 percent. BYU is 0-7 in those games.

While BYU had a good night from the foul line, connecting on 19 of 23 attempts, the Broncos were almost perfect. They knocked down 88.9 percent of their 18 attempts.

Up next

BYU is back home for a clash with Loyola Marymount on Saturday. The Lions are 10-10 on the season and just 3-6 in conference play, but gave the Cougars all they could handle the first time around in an 81-76 loss.

Two players to watch for the Lions are Brandon Brown and Buay Tuach.

Brown is their best offensive weapon, averaging 13.7 points on 38.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Tuach is also very efficient from 3-point range as he knocks down a team-best 42 percent of his attempts. He is also second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.4 points a night.