Virtual reality can bring families together.

Just ask Toby Newman, who recently gave his daughter a tour of her new dollhouse using a HTC Vive virtual reality device, according to Mashable.

"Using a Ricoh Theta SC 360-degree camera, Toby Newman captured all the rooms in his daughter's dollhouse and then gave her the unique opportunity to stroll around alongside her dolls inside the tiny structure," Mashable reported.

You can check out the experience in the video below.

Newman also posted pictures on his website of the tour so outsiders could get a glance of the photos.