Santa Clara 76, BYU 68

SANTA CLARA, California — Going into this week’s game between BYU and Santa Clara, the Cougars had a 13-0 record — with most of those wins by lopsided margins — against the Broncos since BYU joined the West Coast Conference in 2011-12.

That streak ended Thursday night at the Leavey Center.

Santa Clara hit 14 3-pointers and Jared Brownridge scored a game-high 25 points as the Broncos downed the Cougars 76-68 before a crowd of 2,419.

BYU fell to 15-7 overall and 6-3 in WCC play while Santa Clara improved to 12-10 and 6-3. The Cougars and Broncos are now tied for third place in the WCC standings.

Brownridge, Nate Kratch and KJ Feagin each drilled four 3-pointers for Santa Clara.

The Broncos were 14 of 31 from 3-point territory, including 6 of 13 in the second half.

Eric Mika led BYU with 22 points while TJ Haws scored 15 and Elijah Bryant chipped in 13. The Cougars were 3 of 15 from distance. BYU had 18 turnovers and Santa Clara scored 20 points off those turnovers.

“It was how physical they were with us. Defensively, they really got into us and we didn’t handle it very well. We turned the ball over time after time in the first half and I think that was the difference in the game. We had a hard time making shots from the 3-point line but their physical presence dominated how we played and what we got.”

It was a much different game from the last time these two teams met on Dec. 29 in Provo. BYU crushed Santa Clara 89-59 and the Broncos made 7 of 31 3-pointers.

“We didn’t stick to the game plan,” Mika said. “We took a step back in being the aggressor.”

“We had some clean looks at the basket but they wore us down,” Rose said. “They disrupted our timing. We didn’t have that aggressive presence on the defensive end. Every time we gave help, they got an open 3 and they got rolling.”

Down by six points at halftime, BYU cut the deficit to four a couple of times early in the second half, but Santa Clara eventually extended its lead to its largest of the game at that point, 46-35, on a 3-pointer by Feagin.

Moments later, the Broncos went up 58-45 after another Feagin 3-pointer, then they took a 63-49 lead on a Kratch 3-pointer.

And the Cougars couldn’t recover.

BYU’s turnover issue reared its head early on as the Cougars coughed up four turnovers over the game’s first four minutes. At halftime, BYU had 12 turnovers and Santa Clara scored 16 points off Cougar turnovers.

Those turnovers, and empty possessions, led to a BYU scoring drought that lasted nearly seven minutes in the first half.

"We turned it over in the first half all of the time," Rose said. "We went about eight or nine minutes where we didn't even get a shot. That's pretty demoralizing. That's guys learning how to deal with an uncomfortable way to play the game. They were better than us tonight."

Nick Emery buried a 3-pointer with 10:35 left in the first half and the Cougars didn’t score another field goal until a Haws basket with 3:49 remaining until halftime.

Santa Clara capitalized on BYU’s miscues, going on a 15-2 run that saw it seize a 29-19 advantage at the 5:05 mark of the first half.

The Broncos knocked down 8 of 18 3–pointers in the first half. Their first three field goals of the game came by way of the 3-point shot. Brownridge and Kratch each had three 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes.

The Cougars countered with a 9-3 run near the end of the half and they trailed at intermission, 34-28.

BYU hosts Loyola Marymount Saturday (7 p.m., MST, BYUtv).