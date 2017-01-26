SALT LAKE CITY — Thanks to the efforts of a first-time NBA All-Star, along with a guy who's sure to be an All-Star someday soon and a bunch of their best basketball-playing buddies, the Utah Jazz accomplished something Thursday night that's never been done before in franchise history:

Sweep the Los Angeles Lakers during the regular season.

Yep, Utah completed a 4-0 regular-season sweep of the team that most Jazz fans love to hate, as Gordon Hayward, Rudy Gobert and Co. came away with a 96-88 victory over L.A. at Vivint Arena.

Hayward, selected earlier in the day to play in the All-Star Game for the first time in his seven-year career, scored a game-high 24 points, including some slick 9-of-10 shooting from the foul line.

"It feels good," Hayward said of his selection as a reserve for the Western Conference All-Star squad. "It feels rewarding with all of the work I’ve put in. I wouldn’t have got there without my teammates, the fans and my coaches."

Hayward also had plenty of praise for his teammate, Gobert, who many thought might be selected to play in the All-Star Game as well.

"He's been tremendous for us all year," Hayward said of the big Frenchman. "He’s just been an anchor for us all year."

Gobert, the Jazz center who no doubt has an All-Star Game in his very near future, added nine points but, more importantly, 13 rebounds and a whopping six blocked shots.

Throw in 12 points from George Hill, seven of those coming in the fourth quarter, and 11 more from Alec Burks off the bench, along with eight points and six boards from Derrick Favors, seven points each from Joe Johnson, Trey Lyles and Joe Ingles and six more from Boris Diaw, and it's no wonder the Jazz snapped a two-game skid and improved to 30-18 overall.

Four of those victories have come against the Lakers — an opponent that's always been circled on Utah's schedule, even with the proud L.A. franchise now immersed completely in rebuilding mode.

"Tonight it was a game where it’s been tough sledding for us," Hayward said. "Our legs are a little tired, but we found a way to win."

For Los Angeles (16-34), Lou Williams led the way with 20 points off a Laker bench that accounted for 56 of their team's 88 points. Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 10 rebounds; Jordan Clarkson also contributed 16 points, and Nick Young finished with 13 — the only L.A. starter in double figures.

While Quin Snyder was extremely pleased and proud that Hayward finally received the recognition he deserves, the Utah head coach said Gobert's omission definitely doesn't diminish what he's done for his team's solid success this season.

"Disappointed for Rudy, but not entirely," Snyder said. "Rudy doesn't and shouldn't need that affirmation. He needs to keep working and he will, there's no doubt about it. Hopefully, at some point, he'll cross that threshold.

"I think everybody in the league respects what Rudy's done. There is no such thing as a snub. I don't think that's the case at all. I think there's other guys that are really, really good players that are important and impactful for their teams the way that Rudy is.

"Rudy finds motivation everywhere. If this is another piece to that puzzle, so be it. Whether Rudy is an All-Star or not, he's Rudy, he's gonna keep working," Snyder said. "... I'm proud of Rudy regardless. I think every coach that voted has good things to say and respects Rudy. I don't think that that's a stretch for me to say that. There isn't a snub in any way shape or form. Rudy's in the beginning arc of his career, and he's gonna do really, really good things going forward.

"And he's one of the reasons that we are where we are — period — as important a reason as anything — certainly a helluva lot more important than my coaching. I'm proud of him for being considered, and I'm sure he'll handle this in a most productive way."

Early on, the Jazz scored 10 straight points to take a quick 10-2 lead and led by seven, 23-16, after the first quarter.

The Lakers went on a 13-4 run to start the second quarter, grabbing a 29-27 advantage, before Utah staged a 14-4 run of its own and managed to regain a 44-41 edge at halftime.

Utah fell behind 56-52 with 6:57 to go in the third quarter before scoring 16 unanswered points to go back on top by 12, 68-56. The Jazz led by 10, 70-60, entering the final period.

The Lakers stayed within striking distance and cut Utah's lead to just four, 85-81, on a layup by Clarkson with 2:27 remaining. But Hill responded with a clutch 3-pointer at the 2:07 mark; Hayward, Diaw and Hill each hit a pair of free throws in the final 1:42, and Diaw had a layup in the final minute to turn back the Lakers' comeback bid.

