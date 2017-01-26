If you're playing the No. 10 team in the country, you've got to be better and guys have to rise to the occasion

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said the Utes just needed to make a couple of more plays.

Dillon Brooks scored 19 points and Jordan Benn added 15 as 10th-ranked Oregon defeated the Utes 73-67 Thursday night in the Huntsman Center.

“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot in a number of different ways — turnovers, defense, giving up some dunks, blowing pick-and-roll coverage, missed layups,” Krystkowiak said. “I don’t think it needs a broad brush. It’s just if you’re playing the No. 10 team in the country, you’ve got to be better and guys have to rise to the occasion.

“We can’t have 15 turnovers,” he added. “You know, a number of things.”

Oregon improved to 19-2 overall and 8-0 in Pac-12 play. The Ducks have now won 17 consecutive games. Utah fell to 14-6 and 5-3 with the loss. Kyle Kuzma led the Utes with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Utah center David Collette and Oregon’s Brooks, who were considered game-time decisions, were in their respective starting lineups. Collette had missed the previous two games while undergoing concussion protocol, and Brooks was sidelined with a sprained left foot.

It didn’t take long for either of them to make an impact. Both Collette and Brooks scored in the first 45 seconds of play.

By halftime, Brooks had a game-high 13 points in pacing Oregon to a 33-31 advantage. There were five lead changes and five ties over the first 20 minutes. Brooks capped the opening half with a 3-pointer to put the Ducks ahead.

Kuzma had seven points and Collette added six of his 10 points for Utah. The Utes trailed despite shooting better from the field (56.6 percent to 51.9 percent) and outrebounding the Ducks 17-10.

Oregon, however, turned the ball over just twice — compared to seven miscues by Utah.

When play resumed, Brooks and Collette once again scored their team's first baskets. Four lead changes followed the latter, beginning with a 3-point shot by Daniels that put the Utes up 36-35.

Oregon countered with a 4-0 run before Utah fired back with a pair of free throws by Kuzma and a trey from Parker Van Dyke to regain the lead.

It was the last time, however, that the Utes would be in front. The Ducks responded with eight straight points as part of a decisive 23-8 outburst.

The spurt gave Oregon the first of two 13-point leads it held with just over eight minutes left to play.

Utah fired back from the second one with eight straight points to make things interesting down the stretch. The Utes cut the deficit to five three times before pulling to within four — at 70-66 — on a 3-pointer by Kuzma with 1:43 to go. They had three opportunities to draw even closer but possessions ended with three missed shots and a turnover.

Payton Pritchard thwarted the threat by hitting two free throws for Oregon with 21.2 seconds remaining.

An exchange of free throws capped all scoring in the contest.

Krystkowiak credited the Utes for bouncing back at the end. Even so, he acknowledged there were shortcomings.

(Oregon) is a heck of a defensive team,” Krystkowiak said. “But you can’t miss layups when presented them and you can’t turn it over that many times against a good defensive team or you put too much pressure on yourself.”

The Utes had lapses in minor places, he continued, and they’re still not that far away.

“But there’s no moral victories with it,” Krystkowiak noted. “Like I said, if we want to beat a No. 10 team, we’ve got to have a couple of more plays.”

Utah hosts Oregon State (4-17, 0-8) Saturday at 5 p.m. The Beavers dropped an 85-78 decision at Colorado earlier in the evening.

