SALT LAKE CITY — The big mystery before Thursday’s Utah-Oregon game was whether each team’s leading scorer would be able to play. Utah’s David Collette (15.3 ppg) had missed two games, while under concussion protocol and Oregon’s Dillon Brooks (13.4 ppg) had missed the Ducks’ last game due to a foot injury.

Turns out both Collette and Brooks were able to play and in their respective starting lineups, but Brooks made the bigger impact, leading his team with 19 points in 36 minutes of play.

However, he wasn’t the reason the Ducks defeated the Utes for the eighth straight time as the Utes missed layups, defensive assignments and turned the ball over too much.

The Utes actually did a good job of shutting Brooks down in the second half after he burned them for 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He scored only four points in the second half, all on free throws as guards Dylan Ennis and forward Jordan Bell led the second-half surge with 11 and nine points, respectively.

Besides scoring 19 points, Brooks made himself public enemy No. 1 with a couple of actions that set off the Huntsman Center crowd.

The first came early in the game with the Utes leading 10-4 and the Huntsman Center rocking. Brooks sank a 3-pointer and immediately put his finger to his lips to shush the crowd. While his shot quieted the crowd, it also made Brooks the subject of boos for much of the rest of the night.

In the second half Brooks received huge jeers from the crowd for one of the biggest flops ever seen at the Huntsman Center. He was pushed off slightly on an offensive move by Utah’s Sedrick Barefield and after a pause, he went flying backward onto his behind into the lane.

He was called for the foul, but as he went off the court for a timeout, received boos and then laughter after the play was shown on the big screen.

TURNOVERS HURT: With Utah coming in as the third-best shooting team in the nation and Oregon ranking No. 10 in field-goal percentage defense, something had to give Thursday night when the Utes and Ducks met at the Huntsman Center.

Turns out the Utes had a pretty good shooting night, just off their season average of 51 percent with 48.1 percent shooting on the night.

What made the biggest difference were the turnovers as the Utes turned the ball over 15 times compared to nine turnovers for the Ducks.

“We shot ourselves in the foot in a couple of different ways,” said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak. “You cant have 15 turnovers. You can’t turn it over against a good defensive team or you put too much pressure on yourself.”

UTE NOTES: The Utes will be back in the Huntsman Center Saturday for a 5 p.m. game against Oregon State, while the Ducks will head to Colorado for a Saturday night game . . . The Utes and Ducks will play again on Feb. 16 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene . . . Next week the Utes head out on the road for games at Cal on Thursday night and at Stanford Saturday afternoon . . . Utah is now 9-18 all-time against Oregon, 1-11 since joining the Pac-12 including eight straight losses. Two were last-second losses, but the other five were by double-digits, including a 31-point loss in the semifinals of last year’s Pac-12 tournament.