SALT LAKE CITY — It was only one loss for the Utes, and an expected one at that. But they missed a chance to help take the decision-making out of the NCAA selection committee’s hands in March.

At least the committee was there on Thursday to draw its own conclusions.

The Utes ended the first half and started the second half with turnover problems in a 73-67 loss to Oregon. Already on thin ice as the calendar moves closer to March Madness, they again whiffed in an important game. They’re not lost in the Pac-12 race, but not terribly far from NIT territory, either.

The game occurred within view of BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe, who attended as a senior member of the selection committee. As did Utah A.D. Chris Hill when he was on the committee, Holmoe travels numerous nights doing the work of the NCAA.

In a typical March he will be on the road all but five nights.

The chance of Thursday’s game being a tipping point on the season wasn’t lost on the Utes or their fans. A basket by Lorenzo Bonam put Utah up 10-4, but Oregon’s Dillon Brooks immediately answered with a midrange jumper, then shushed the crowd as he trotted down court.

OK, so it was a little chippy.

Oregon has earned it against the Utes, dominating them since Utah joined the Pac-12.

Two weeks ago, Utah’s RPI rating — closely tied to postseason invitations — was 116. That’s nearly 50 spots below the watermark. But then a surprising thing happened: Larry Krytkowiak wrenched his back.

Actually, the surprise was that the Utes started acting like a tournament team — in spite of the coach’s obvious physical pain. Mentally, he was feeling great. His team beat Arizona State and USC and came within a point of then-No. 4 UCLA. But the biggest surprise was a sweep of Washington State and Washington on the road, last week, despite the absence of the team’s second-leading scorer.

By Thursday’s tipoff Utah was looking downright tournament-worthy. It had risen to No. 60 in the RPI ratings and even claimed a top-25 vote, despite a so-so 14-5 record.

With games against Arizona and UCLA in the books — both losses — the only ranked team left on the Utes' schedule is current No. 10 Oregon. Both Cal and Stanford — which Utah plays twice apiece before season’s end — are in the top 60 RPI.

In some ways, Oregon represented Utah’s brightest chance. A win would have enhanced the Utes’ RPI ratings and maybe even put them in the top 25. And it would have boosted their strength of schedule. But the Ducks are on 17-game win streak.

At the same time, if the Utes have shown anything this year, it’s that projections are merely that. What happened to the Utes in two weeks is the kind of thing all coaches desire: a breakout of cooperation. The improvement has been reflected in the Utes’ stats. They’re second in the Pac-12 in scoring offense and fourth in scoring defense; second in field goal percentage and fourth in field goal defense; second in both offensive and defensive rebounding; and first in rebound margin.

Additionally, they are first in defensive rebounding percentage, meaning if you’re the opponent, you only get one shot at the basket.

After that, the Utes clean up like a Zamboni.

Even so, it seemed a stretch to believe they would beat Oregon. Since joining the conference they are 1-11 against the Ducks, losing by an average of 16 points before Thursday’s game.

There are precious few chances to impress from here on.

The plan was simple enough for Utah: keep the pace in check. A freewheeling Oregon is a lethal one. It was a logical move to stick with what got them into third place in the Pac-12.

Utah trailed by two after breaking down on the last play of the first half. Turnover worries continued to start the second half when the Utes committed four in the first 3½ minutes. They ended up with 15 on the night.

Strange things could still happen. But it was a prime chance to make a case. A case they’ll likely still be arguing in March.