SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Despite suffering a left knee contusion last Saturday at Pacific and missing most of the second half of that game, BYU sophomore guard Nick Emery not only played Thursday night at Santa Clara, but he also started.

Emery played 17 minutes in the first half and scored three points. His 3-pointer from the corner extended his BYU record of consecutive games with a 3-pointer to 31 games.

One week earlier, he broke the 28-game 3-point streak originally set by former Cougar star Jimmer Fredette.

Going into Thursday’s contest at the Leavey Center, BYU coach Dave Rose was optimistic that Emery would play, as was guard TJ Haws.

“I think he’s going to be back,” Haws said Tuesday. “Nick’s one of the toughest players I’ve ever played with. He’s feeling better every day. By Thursday, for sure, he’ll be ready to go.”

Emery helped guard Santa Clara star Jared Brownridge, who entered Thursday’s game averaging 18.5 points per contest. Brownridge scored 11 in the first half.

Emery got hit in the face late in the first half while trying to defend Brownridge and came out of the game. Emery returned and missed a 3-point attempt at the halftime buzzer. The Cougars trailed at the break, 34-28.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara’s Jarvis Pugh was sidelined Thursday due to injury.

STOCKTON, GUNN TO JOIN WCC HALL OF HONOR: The West Coast Conference announced Thursday that 10 individuals, one from each member school, will be inducted into the league’s Hall of Honor, including former Gonzaga and Utah Jazz star John Stockton and former BYU women’s basketball player Tina Gunn Robison.

The 10 will be honored during the WCC basketball tournament March 4 at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas.

The induction class of 2017 features three Olympic medalists, three NCAA single-season scoring leaders, two program career wins leaders, two first round draft selections, two national player of the years, one NBA champion, one NBA career statistical leader, six All-Americans (totaling 16 selections), six conference player of the year accolades and eight conference coach of the year honors.

BROWNRIDGE MOVING UP CHARTS: Brownridge is the 11th player in WCC history to eclipse the 2,000-point mark. He entered Thursday with 2,104 points, which lands him No. 7 on the WCC career list. No. 6 on that list is three-time WCC player of the year Bill Cartwright (2,116 points).