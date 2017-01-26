Tonight they fed off one another and they (won) for each other. They competed for their teammates

SANDY — For Wasatch wrestling coach Wade Discher, the answer as to why his team was so dominant Thursday at the 4A dual state championship was quite simple: his wrestlers just love to wrestle.

“I think these kids really love wrestling,” said Discher. “They love competing and it’s just what they do. Tonight they fed off one another and they (won) for each other. They competed for their teammates.”

The Wasps did more than just compete. Wasatch rolled over the competition at Alta High School, defeating Skyline 79-0, Corner Canyon 62-9, rival Maple Mountain 55-18 and finally Payson 56-12 in the tournament's finale.

The victory clinched back-to-back dual state titles for Wasatch, and the second was just as sweet as the first.

“It means a lot,” Discher said when asked what the championship means to him and his program. “We had a lot of kids step up, got some kids back in the lineup, and we are starting to wrestle the best we have all season which is great.”

The championship round, against fellow Region 8 school Payson, was a microcosm of the Wasps efforts all day. Stockton O’Brien got the action going for the champs, earning a technical fall against the Lions Brock Loveless. Just like that Wasatch was up 5-0 and Payson was finished.

After O’Brien, Zak Kohler, Steven Ballif, and Corbin Smith each pinned their opponent, falls that pushed the Wasatch lead to 23-0. After Porter Chamberlain emerged victorious, with a 12-7 mark, in his match against Payson’s Denver Hiatt, Jakob Discher and Seth Gardner pinned their foes.

At one point Wasatch held a commanding 41-0 advantage, and at the conclusion of the bout had pinned the Lions eight times.

Discher was effusive in the praise he gave to his team, and struggled to name a wrestler that stood out to him in the day’s competition.

“Gosh, I just have so many good wrestlers. O’Brien, Trevor Cluff. Mitchell Slack really had a good match and a good tournament. Smith, Ritchie Heywood, my son Jakob, D.J. Cohen. Gosh, I could name them all. All the way around we just had great effort.”

Discher did make a point of singling out Robert (Bob) Schick.

“Bob came back and got a big win here. He hasn’t wrestled all season. As a matter of fact, he has had all of one practice this year. He has been injured so it was really good to see him get back.”

Discher also noted that Chamberlain wrestled well all day, finishing a perfect 2-0.

The championship round was perfect for the Wasps, however, and Payson did find its way onto the board.

Lions star Chayce Loveless came up huge with a 9-2 win over Cohen, in a match that came directly after a heated battle between Heywood and Payson’s Wyatt Monroe that saw the Lions come up just short.

Loveless’ victory seemed to give Payson a little bit of momentum and Cameron Savage came out in the next match and defeated the Wasps Wylder Smith 1-0 to cut the Wasatch lead to 44-6.

In the end, though the competition and title belonged to Wasatch. Slack and Cluff closed out the action with a couple of pins and the Wasps got to lift the trophy overhead for a second consecutive year.

“This was great and we are going to enjoy this,” Discher said about the title.

In other tournament action, Maple Mountain defeated Uintah to claim third place, while Box Elder and Cyprus prevailed in their final matches to finish fifth and sixth respectively.

RESULTS

108

Mitchel Slack (Wasatch) over Jacob Ethridge (Payson) Fall 4:35

115

Wyatt Hone (Payson) over Deklan Kelly (Wasatch) Fall 3:54

122

Trevor Cluff (Wasatch) over Trey Hiatt (Payson) Fall 1:59

128

Stockton O`Brien (Wasatch) over Brock Loveless (Payson) TF 16-0

134

Zak Kohler (Wasatch) over Brent Knapp (Payson) Fall 2:51

140

Steven Ballif (Wasatch) over Cael Ford (Payson) Fall 3:05

147

Corbin Smith (Wasatch) over Tyson Carter (Payson) Fall 3:09

154

Porter Chamberlain (Wasatch) over Denver Hiatt (Payson) Dec 12-7

162

Jakob Discher (Wasatch) over Braydon Golding (Payson) Fall 1:09

172

Seth Gardner (Wasatch) over Judd Harrison (Payson) Fall 1:35

184

Ritchie Heywood (Wasatch) over Wyatt Monroe (Payson) SV-1 3-1

197

Chayce Loveless (Payson) over DJ Cohen (Wasatch) Dec 9-2

222

Cameron Savage (Payson) over Wylder Smith (Wasatch) Dec 1-0

287

Robert Schick (Wasatch) over McCoy Cook (Payson) Dec 10-8

