PROVO — If the first week of Donald Trump's presidency feels different, it should. It's unprecedented, one of the nation's leading experts on the presidency said Thursday at his alma mater, BYU.

"This was a very unique election," Roger Porter said, "in that for the first time we had somebody elected who had never served in the executive, legislative or judicial branches of the federal, state or local government.

"We're doing something we've never done before in our history."

Porter has taught the Harvard course "The American Presidency" for the past 30 years, except for the 11 years he spent in the West Wing of the White House actually working for three presidents — Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Now Porter's son works in the White House. Rob Porter is an assistant to the president and staff secretary. On Friday after Trump's inauguration, he was in the Oval Office handing the first bills and executive orders to the president for his signature.

Roger Porter spoke evenly and from the long view of history to about 110 people gathered at a Wheatley Institution forum at the Hinckley Alumni Center on BYU's campus.

He said Trump's unique background was just one reason only two of Porter's 162 Harvard students predicted a Trump victory in his class contest last semester.

A win by Hillary Clinton could have been expected for numerous reasons. She was the first female standardbearer of a major party, and 53 percent of voters are women. The growing segments of the American electorate — young people, women, African-Americans, Hispanic Americans — all tended to vote disproportionately Democrat.

She also was running at a time of low unemployment from the same party as a popular sitting president from whom she'd inherited a strong ground game. She spent about twice as much money on the race as Trump, and had a great deal of government experience.

Finally, she had the divided government theory on her side. For nearly 75 percent of the past century, the American electorate has favored a divided government, one split between the two parties.

But there were major problems for Clinton, too. It was the first time both candidates pursued populist agendas, and they built their strategies around one question: Do you want change, or do you want more of the same?

The change candidate, the one running against Washington and the way it is now, had won five of the past nine elections, in 1976, '80, '92, '00 and '08.

And while Trump was the change candidate, he also was the candidate of the party that seemed to be growing into the party of the future, Porter said. During the previous eight years, the Republicans had gained a net of 63 seats in House, 11 seats in the Senate, nine governorships, 31 state legislatures and 895 state legislators.

"In short, Republican elected officials were at their high water point since the late 1920s," Porter said. "Moreover we had 79 percent of the electorate which when surveyed declared they thought the country was on the wrong track, and therefore the change candidate was going to have a lot going for them."

Porter said maybe the best piece of evidence Trump would win was the electorate's preference for alternating parties.

"We don't seem enamored of putting one party in power for very long," he said.

The only time since 1960 that a party has held the White House for three straight terms was from the 1980 election of Reagan through his reelection in '84 and Bush's election in '88.

"In short, it's almost impossible to not win two elections in a row but almost impossible to win more than two elections in a row," he said. "You could make the argument it was the Republicans' turn."

Porter said Trump and Clinton were two of the most unpopular, untrusted candidates ever to run for the American presidency, and both were relentlessly negative. Still, Clinton would have won if she had managed to turn out the traditional coalition of Democratic voters in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Porter has been to BYU multiple times. He presented a forum address on "Presidential Power" in 2005. In 2012, he spoke at a Wheatley forum about "What Great Leaders Do."

