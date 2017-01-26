MURRAY — The Wasatch Front has seen a series of snowstorms over the last few weeks, forcing drivers to deal with icy and slushy road conditions.

While snowplows worked to keep up with the snow, state troopers tried to keep up with the steady stream of crashes.

“You just start off in the mornings by heading straight to crashes and clearing them out and moving on to the next crash throughout the day,” said Utah Highway Patrol trooper Jarod Babcock.

In his 11 years on patrol, he can’t remember a winter quite like this.

“About 10 years ago, we had bad storms, but nothing compared to what we’ve had this year,” Babcock said. “It just seems like it keeps continuing and hasn’t stopped.”

So far, this winter Utah has had several multi-day storms that dumped snow just in time for the morning or evening drive. With all of that winter driving, state troopers are handling a volume of crashes they haven't seen before.

Since the start of November, state troopers have responded to more than 7,500 crashes. That's about 1,500 more accidents than last year during the same time period and a 20 percent rise; and almost 3,000 more crashes than two years ago, a 40 percent increase.

"When the storms are coming in back to back to back, we're just trying as supervisors, trying to get the troopers home for sleep and fed and back out on the road,” said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce.

Those crashes led to a lot of overtime for troopers. From Dec. 13 to Jan. 13, troopers logged more than 2,000 hours of overtime at a cost of roughly $75,000, and that doesn’t include the time and money spent during last week’s big storm.

“It’s taxing on our resources, but our troopers do a great job,” Royce said.

Slushy and icy roads are a real challenge, but troopers say most of the slide-offs and crashes on slick roads could be avoided if people would just slow down.

“If you can reduce your speed in a snowstorm, that is the No. 1 factor,” Royce said. Not only would the number of crashes plummet, he said, the severity of the accidents would also decrease.

Another important factor is keeping a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.

“The more snowpacked or iced it is, it’s going to take you longer to slow down than normal driving condition,” Babcock said. He said drivers need to give themselves three seconds of following distance instead of two.

And if a driver is involved in an accident, Royce said, “if possible, if your vehicle is drivable and nobody is hurt in the crash, move off to the next exit.”

Contributing: Viviane Vo-Duc