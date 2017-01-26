BYU's Tina Gunn Robison is among 10 former student-athletes that will be inducted into the West Coast Conference's ninth annual Hall of Honor class on Saturday, March 4, at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ten individuals, one from each member institution, will be honored as part of the 2017 West Coast Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.

The 2017 induction class features three Olympic medalists, three NCAA single-season scoring leaders, two program career wins leaders, two first round draft selections, two national player of the years, one NBA champion, one NBA career statistical leader, six All-Americans (totaling 16 selections), six conference player of the year accolades and eight conference coach of the year honors.

“The West Coast Conference is honored to celebrate the accomplishments of these former student-athletes and coaches,” said West Coast Conference Commissioner Lynn Holzman. “The 2017 Hall of Honor class represents our 10 schools’ long-standing commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes through the fostering of an environment of athletic and academic excellence. These 10 individuals exhibit how participating in college athletics is a transformative experience.”

The 2017 WCC Hall of Honor class includes: BYU's Tina Gunn Robison (women’s basketball), Gonzaga’s John Stockton (men’s basketball), Loyola Marymount’s Paul Westhead (men’s basketball), Pacific’s Jennifer Joines Tamas (volleyball), Pepperdine’s William “Bird” Averitt (men’s basketball), Portland’s Shannon Mac Millan (women’s soccer), Saint Mary’s Mark Teahen (baseball), San Diego’s John Cunningham (baseball), San Francisco’s Brittany Lindhe (women’s basketball) and Santa Clara’s Dick Davey (men’s basketball).

The Hall of Honor class will be formally inducted at the WCC Hall of Honor Brunch on March 4, at 9 a.m. PT, at the Mardi Gras Ballroom in the Orleans Hotel, and each inductee will be honored throughout the course of the basketball championships.

Tina Gunn Robison

Robison is one of the most decorated female athletes in BYU history. During her four-year career at BYU, the 6-foot-3 center led the Cougars to three 20-plus win seasons and three IAC conference championships, including the school’s first title in 1977-78.

From 1976 to 1980, she rewrote the BYU record book. As a junior in 1978-79, she scored a school-record 56 points in a 103-94 overtime victory over UNLV and later that year became the first BYU women’s basketball player to be named an All-American. Following her junior season, Robison played for Team USA at the Spartacade Games in Moscow, Russia.

As a senior in 1979-80, she scored 967 points to lead the nation in scoring and points per game (31.2). She was also fourth in rebounds per game with 14.9. Robison was named AIWA All-Region VII and a first-team All-American by Kodak and the American Women’s Sports Foundation (AWSF). In addition, she was a finalist for the prestigious Wade Trophy and was named the AWSF National Player of the Year.

Nearly four decades later, Robison still holds several BYU career records including total points (2,759), scoring average per game (27.3), rebounds (1,482), rebounds per game (14.7) and is second in field goal percentage (.569). After graduating with a degree in chemical engineering, Tina was drafted in the first round of the 1980 Women’s Basketball League draft by the Milwaukee Does. She was inducted into the BYU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1990 and on January 31, 2004, she became the first female athlete in BYU history to have her jersey retired.

John Stockton

Since taking the hardwood at Gonzaga more than 30 years ago, Stockton and the small Jesuit University in Spokane have been linked. Stockton remains the player most closely related to the program as he has become one of the National Basketball Association’s 50 Greatest Players of all-time, a James H. Naismith Hall of Fame selection and the NBA all-time leader in assists and steals.

Stockton, a product of Spokane's Gonzaga Prep, played for the Bulldogs from the 1980-81 season through the 1983-84 season and finished his GU career as the first player to surpass the 1,000-point and 500-assist marks during their career. He was named the West Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year after leading the league in scoring, assists and steals during his senior season of 1984. He also earned Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention accolades and was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American.

Stockton is still prominent on Gonzaga’s career lists ranking 22nd on the all-time scoring list with 1,340 points, fourth in assists with 554 and first in steals with 262. On the Bulldogs single-season charts Stockton is 11th in field goals made (229 in 1984), third in assists (201 in 1984) and holds the top three spots in steals with 109 in 1984, and 68 in both 1982 and 1983. In his senior season of 1984, he scored double figures in all 28 games and averaged 20.9 points per game.

Stockton then became Gonzaga’s first player drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft as the Utah Jazz selected the point guard with the 16th overall pick. A 10-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection, he played all 19 seasons of his professional career with the Jazz.

Stockton was also a member of the men's basketball "Dream Team" that won the gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, the 1992 squad marking the first time players from the NBA participated in the Olympic Games.

Paul Westhead

Westhead returned to the college ranks and took over as the head coach of Loyola Marymount men's basketball program in the fall of 1985. From 1985–1990, Westhead oversaw an impressive run in which LMU became one of the original NCAA tournament Cinderellas. Westhead built the “system” thanks to recruiting some of the best players in program history, including the late Hank Gathers, Bo Kimble, Jeff Fryer and two-sport star Terrell Lowery.

The Lions and the “system” rewrote many NCAA record books. From 1988 to 1990, Westhead's teams went 27–3, 20–10 and 23–5 respectively, earning NCAA tournament berths each year. Gathers led the NCAA in scoring and rebounding (32.7 ppg, 13.7 rpg) in 1989, and Kimble led the NCAA in scoring in 1990 (35.3 ppg). After the on-court death of Gathers in its conference tournament, LMU went on an inspired run in the NCAA tournament in 1990 that captured the attention of the entire college basketball world for those weeks. The Lions blew out defending champion Michigan in the second round and made it to the Regional Final round before losing to eventual champion UNLV.

Westhead's teams led Division I in scoring in 1988 (110.3 points per game), 1989 (112.5) and 1990 (122.4). LMU's 122.4 points per game in 1990 was still a record as of February 2016. As of April 2012, Loyola Marymount held the five highest combined scored games in Division I history. Four of the five occurred during Westhead's career, including a record 331 in the 181–150 win over United States International University on January 31, 1989.

Westhead was named the WCC Coach of the Year in 1988 and 1990 and finished his five years at LMU with a 105-48 record, going 51-19 in WCC play. His 68.6 winning percentage is the best in school history.

Born February 21, 1939, Westhead was most recently the head coach of the University of Oregon women's team. In his first year as an NBA head coach, he led a rookie Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers to the 1980 NBA Title. He has previously been a head coach for three NBA teams and an assistant for four others, and has also coached in the WNBA, American Basketball Association (ABA) and Japan Basketball League (JBL). He won titles in the NBA and WNBA. He attended Saint Joseph's University.

Jennifer Joines Tamas

Tamas is one of the most decorated female athletes in Pacific history. During her four-year career with the Tigers, the 6-3 middle blocker was the only player to be named a four-time All-American and was also voted a four-time All-Big West selection, the 2000 Big West Freshman of the Year and the 2003 Big West Player of the Year. Tamas helped guide her squad to two 28-win seasons, a Big West title and four berths in the NCAA Tournament, including one Sweet 16 appearance.

From 2000-03, Tamas rewrote the Pacific record book, setting career marks for kills (2225), kills per set (4.89), attacks (4615), attack percentage (.350), points (2710.5) and points per set (5.96). She finished second all-time in block assists (553), total blocks (639) and blocks per set (1.40). Joines ranks in the top 10 of Pacific single-season categories 17 times.

As a middle blocker with the United States Women’s National Team, Tamas made more than 60 appearances in eight years while serving as captain for four years. In addition to assisting the U.S. to silver at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, she helped lift the country to gold at the 2012 Pan-American Cup. She played professionally for eight years in Japan, Italy, Russia, Azerbaijan and Puerto Rico.

Tamas earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from Pacific in 2005 and was inducted into the Pacific Athletics Hall Of Fame in 2016.

William “Bird” Averitt

Averitt enjoyed the two greatest seasons in Pepperdine men’s basketball history, as he averaged 28.9 points as a sophomore and then led the NCAA in scoring with 33.9 points per game as a junior. He still holds the WCC records for points in a game and scoring average for both a season and career.

A native of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, the 6-1 left-hander headed west for college. During his first season in 1970-71, he was unable to play with the varsity due to the NCAA rule of freshmen being ineligible at the time. But his legend began when he scored 43 and 44 points in games against UCLA during freshman games.

Averitt then broke Pepperdine’s season scoring record as a sophomore, and again as a junior. His single-game best of 57 points vs. Nevada in 1973 set a school record, one of 11 times he scored at least 40 points. Averitt scored in double figures in all 49 of his games in a Pepperdine uniform. His career scoring average of 31.5 points per game is nearly 13 points more than the second-ranked Wave. He scored a remarkable 1,541 points in just two seasons, which was a school record that has since been broken.

He earned All-American honorable mention honors from both the Associated Press and UPI after his junior year, and he was the 1973 WCC Player of the Year. Averitt turned professional after his junior season, and though he was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1973 NBA Draft, he instead signed with the San Antonio Spurs of the ABA. He moved on to the Kentucky Colonels, where he won the ABA championship in 1974-75 playing alongside the likes of Artis Gilmore and Dan Issel and being coached by Hubie Brown.

Averitt averaged double figures in points in each of his three ABA seasons, including a career-best 17.9 with the Colonels in 1975-76. When Kentucky was disbanded as part of the ABA-NBA merger, he played two seasons in the NBA with the Buffalo Braves and the New Jersey Nets.

Shannon MacMillan

MacMillan spurned many high-profile offers at the time and joined Clive Charles at the University of Portland, a program that had yet to reach the NCAA playoffs when she arrived on campus in the fall of 1992. She immediately helped re-shape Portland soccer by leading the team to its first NCAA tournament that season. MacMillan would go on to lead the Pilots to four-straight postseason appearances, the school’s first College Cup semifinal in 1994 and the program’s first NCAA Championship game in 1995. A finalist for the M.A.C. Hermann Trophy in 1993 and 1994, MacMillan was the unanimous national player of the year in 1995 after scoring 23 goals and recording a school record 16 assists.

MacMillan’s collegiate legacy also included leading the nation with 58 total points in 1993, and she still ranks top 15 in NCAA history in both points and goals scored. She collected two University of Portland Student-Athlete of the Year honors, two West Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Year Awards and four National Soccer Coaches Association All-America selections.

MacMillan was a high-scoring forward for the U.S. National Team and led the 1996 Olympic Team to a gold medal with three goals in five matches, including the game-winners against Sweden and Norway. She also helped the U.S. team win the 1999 World Cup and take silver at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. She scored 17 goals in 2002 and was voted the U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year.

MacMillan retired from international competition in 2006 with 60 career goals and 175 caps. A founding member of the Women’s United Soccer Association, MacMillan played three seasons for the San Diego Spirit. She currently coaches and mentors youth soccer players as the director of olub Operations of San Diego's Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks.

Mark Teahen

Teahen is one of the best offensive players ever to play for Saint Mary’s. His .368 career batting average from 2000-02 still stands as the school record. He was named First Team all-WCC in 2002 after winning the conference batting title with a .412 average – the third-best, single-season mark at SMC. He was also named all-WCC Honorable Mention in 2001 and was a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Honorable Mention in 2000. He is among the Saint Mary's top five in career runs (123, fifth) and walks (107, fourth).

He was drafted in the first round of the 2002 MLB Draft and had a seven-year MLB career with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays from 2005-11. In 2009, he was awarded the MLB Hutch Award, given annually to an active MLB player who "best exemplifies the fighting spirit and competitive desire" of Fred Hutchinson, by persevering through adversity. He was inducted into the Saint Mary’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.

Teahen now resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his wife Lauren and his three children, Mack (four years old), Cal (two) and Meyer (six months). On top of owning “Sorso Wine Room” in Scottsdale, Teahen is a founder, co-chair and organizer of a charity golf tournament called “Driving Out Domestic Violence,” benefiting the Chrysalis organization. This summer, Teahen and his family will travel to Italy, where he will play and help coach a youth baseball program with the Padua Baseball and Softball Society.

John Cunningham

Cunningham began his USD career in 1962 when he was hired by former Athletic Director Phil Woolpert (JC’s USF basketball coach) to be the freshmen basketball coach, assistant varsity basketball coach and director of intramurals. He assisted baseball coach Mike Morrow in 1963 and took over the program in 1964. During the next 35 years, he directed the Toreros baseball team to 843 victories, 16 winning seasons and four NCAA regional appearances, including trips to the College World Series in 1971 and 1978. He was named the WCC Coach of the Year twice (1993 and 1998). Forty-seven of his players signed professional contracts with 10 advancing to the Major Leagues.

In 1988, school officials honored him by renaming the baseball field, Cunningham Baseball Stadium. In 1991, his peers voted him into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In 2003, he was inducted into USD’s Chet and Marguerite Pagni Family Athletic Hall of Fame, and in 2005 received the prestigious ABCA’s Lefty Gomez Award, amateur baseball's top award for service to the sport of baseball. In 2013, with the grand opening of Fowler Park and Cunningham Field, USD retired JC’s uniform number (33).

A native San Diegan, Cunningham attended Saint Augustine High School and then went on to graduate from the University of San Francisco. At USF, he played four years of basketball and baseball. In 1959, he was named USF’s “Athlete of the Year” and was an honorable mention selection on the Catholic All-America basketball team. The highlight of his basketball career, however, came in 1960 while serving in the U.S. Army. After being named to the All-Army and All-Service basketball teams, Cunningham was a participant in the U.S. Olympic Basketball Team tryouts. He went on to sign a professional baseball contract with the Baltimore Orioles organization.

From 1965-78, Cunningham organized, managed and coached a franchise in the California Collegiate Baseball League – one of the best summer collegiate leagues in the country at the time. During those years, he won more than 300 games and eight league titles.

Currently the department's director of transportation, Cunningham has logged hundreds of thousands of miles on the Torero Team Bus assisting team travel for all USD athletic teams. He is also a committee member for the annual Tony Gwynn Baseball Classic. His son, Geoffrey, a ’96 USD graduate, is a very successful artist/businessman in the golf industry.

Brittany Lindhe

One the greatest female athletes in USF history, Lindhe led the Dons to three-consecutive West Coast Conference Tournament Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances during her career on the Hilltop from 1994-99.

Lindhe made an immediate impact on the Dons’ program. In 1994-95, she was named the WCC’s Freshman of the Year and earned first-team All-WCC honors after averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds to help USF to the WCC regular season and tournament championships and the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament berth. Lindhe earned first-team all-conference honors again as a sophomore, as the Dons repeated as WCC regular season and tournament champions and staged a memorable run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after memorable upsets over Florida and Duke. As a junior, she was named an honorable mention All-American after leading the Dons to their third-straight WCC tournament title and a return trip to the NCAA Tournament.

After sitting out the 1997-98 campaign due to injury, Lindhe returned for the 1998-99 season and became the WCC’s first female player in conference history to earn first-team all-conference honors four times. She graduated as USF’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,619 points and its eighth all-time leading rebounder.

Lindhe, who earned her degree in exercise and sports science, was a two-time West Coast Conference All-Academic selection and was named the WCC’s Scholar of the Year in 1999. She also received a NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship to obtain her master’s in education from the University of Portland. After spending three years as an assistant coach at Portland, Lindhe returned to USF as an assistant coach for the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons.

She was inducted into USF’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005 and is one of two women’s basketball players to have their number retired by the University.

Dick Davey

Davey coached basketball for Santa Clara from 1977 until 2007. Davey’s tenure on the Mission Campus began as an assistant under longtime head coach Carroll Williams before taking over the reins of the program beginning in the 1992-93 season. He guided the Broncos for 15 years while posting a 251-190 record (good for a .569 winning percentage) and led Santa Clara to three NCAA Tournament berths (1992-93, 1994-95, 1995-96), which included second round tournament appearances in 1992-1993 and 1995-1996.

Under Davey, the Broncos claimed three regular season West Coast Conference outright or shared titles (1994-95 through 1996-97), registered four 20-win campaigns and his teams finished among the top three in the conference standings nine times. For his efforts, Davey earned WCC Coach of the Year honors in four seasons (1992-93, 1994-95, 1996-97, 2006-07), and when his Santa Clara career ended he ranked second in league history in career conference wins (122) behind only his mentor Williams (165). He still ranks fourth on that list. Davey coached four WCC Players of the Year, and his players accounted for 34 all-conference honors.

Davey played basketball and baseball at the University of the Pacific, lettering three times in both sports. He was an All-WCC catcher for the Tigers before signing a professional contract with the San Francisco Giants with whom he spent two seasons in their farm system. He started his coaching career at Leland High School in San Jose and became a collegiate assistant coach in 1971 at Cal.

