SALT LAKE CITY — New school buses would have to be equipped with seat belts under a bill advanced by a House committee Thursday.

"I’m hoping 20 to 30 years from now, we look back and think to ourselves, 'Really, we used to have school buses without seat belts?'" Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley, the sponsor of HB132, told the House Transportation Committee.

The bill was passed out of committee 7-3 and now goes to the full House.

After showing committee members videos showing crash test dummies and children tossed in the air when a school bus overturns, Hall said the state should mandate that new buses purchased by school districts have seat belts.

Six states, including Texas, already have some sort of school bus seat belt requirement, Hall said, and at least 17 more are expected to consider legislation this year.

"It’s the safest thing we can provide for what I believe is a minimal amount of cost," he said. Hall said he chose not to call for retrofitting existing school bus fleets because the expense would be prohibitive.

Requiring seat belts would add $7,000 to $10,000 to the price tag for a new school bus, he said, suggesting it was an expense school districts should be able to absorb even if it means they buy fewer new buses.

The bill's fiscal note placed the cost at $10,000 to $15,000 per bus, or about $30,000 to $75,000 annually for a larger school district that buys three to five new buses a year.

But concerns were raised by committee members about what they termed an unfunded mandate, particularly since school districts already are able to buy or retrofit school buses with seat belts but aren't doing so.

"It seems like we should put our money where our mouth is as a Legislature," Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, said. He said he'd like to see school districts able to apply for funding from the state for seat belts.

A resolution from Rep. Steve Handy, R-Layton, that seeks to use $20 million of Utah's approximately $32 million share from a legal settlement with Volkswagen to replace diesel school buses could help with seat belt costs, Hall said.

Handy's HCR5 has not yet had a committee hearing. This is the fourth session he has attempted to secure funding for cleaner-fueled school buses to improve the state's air quality.

Hall said he has already revised his bill to ensure drivers and other personnel and volunteers on a school bus wouldn't be responsible for seeing that students buckle up, one of the concerns he has heard.

School buses are a "very safe mode of transportation," he said, in large part because of the skill of drivers. But he said the reliance on high seats to protect students in a crash doesn't work in many instances.