SALT LAKE CITY — KUER has appointed media veteran Maria O’Mara to the position of general manager. O’Mara will take the place of John Greene, who recently announced his retirement after 28 years of service to the largest public radio station in Utah.

O’Mara currently works at the University of Utah as the communications director and primary media spokesperson. She is a U. alumna with a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism. She begins her new position at KUER on Feb. 15.

O’Mara was one of four finalists following an extensive national search. The finalists attended various presentations and meetings with KUER’s staff and board before the final decision was made by Fred Esplin, U. vice president of institutional advancement, and William Warren, the U.’s chief marketing and communications officer.

“Maria’s understanding of the evolving media landscape in Utah and nationally will be a tremendous asset as she helps KUER expand its efforts to deliver relevant, thoughtful and insightful journalism,” Warren said in a statement.

O’Mara is returning to KUER after nearly two decades. She began her career as a reporter at KUER covering the Utah Legislature, governor’s office, general elections and rural economic issues. Since then, she has supervised a variety of teams who produce news and information at the Salt Lake Observer, Deseret News and KSL-TV, creating a 20-year career in reporting and news management. She left the world of journalism for public relations, managing the external communications of Rocky Mountain Power followed by her current position at the U.

“It’s a privilege to return to the staff of KUER at a time when community engagement and excellent journalism matter as never before. I’m excited to work alongside such a talented team and build on the legacy John Greene has left for our station,” O’Mara said.