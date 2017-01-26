SALT LAKE CITY — Utah was one of more than four dozen schools that pursued Murray standout Cooper Bateman in 2012, but the Cottonwood High quarterback chose Alabama.

Now, five years later, there is speculation that Bateman may actually end up in a Utah uniform.

Bateman graduated from Alabama in December, and on Dec. 4, Tide coaches announced the redshirt junior would be leaving the program. On Thursday, 1280 The Zone host Scott Garrard tweeted a picture that showed the quarterback has enrolled at Utah.

Bateman has never made a public statement about leaving Alabama, and he didn’t return phone or text messages from the Deseret News Thursday attempting to confirm his intent to play for the Utes.

Bateman, who told the Deseret News in 2012 he chose Alabama as much for the education experience as for the football, earned a business degree from Alabama and has already started on his master's degree, which is what he will pursue at Utah, according to a family friend. The Utah football program declined to comment on whether Bateman has or will join the team.

Bateman, who was one of the top high school quarterbacks in the class of 2013, played in 13 games for Alabama, completing 12 of 14 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. He was the Tide’s holder last season after freshman Jalen Hurts won the starting job and Blake Barnett transferred in September.

Bateman was a consensus four-star prospect out of high school, ranked the No. 3 pocket passer by ESPN and the No. 5 pro-style quarterback by 247Sports.com and Scout.com.

In his final three high school seasons, he passed for 7,654 yards and 68 touchdowns.