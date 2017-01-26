One Jazz player made the All-Star team, one didn’t.

Both Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert had numbers to earn a spot, but only Hayward was named.

But that’s not an outrage.

It’s appropriate.

While having two All-Stars in the same season was a long shot, it hasn’t been all that long ago since the Jazz did so. In 2006-07, Mehmet Okur and Carlos Boozer made the team. That year the Jazz made the conference finals.

In 1998-99, Utah had three All-Stars: Mark Eaton, Karl Malone and John Stockton. That year the Jazz tied for the best record in the NBA.

It’s a reach to expect a fifth-place team to have two All-Stars, and it makes sense there aren’t.

While Gobert has been impressive in numerous areas this year, and can back it up with stats, Hayward has been on the All-Star radar for several years — and is having his best season. In that light, if one had to be chosen, it would be Hayward. It’s not just nice stats, but also a body of work kind of thing. Gobert hasn’t put in the time Hayward has, in terms of working his way to the top.

There will be ample time for Gobert to make the prestigious list.

In a way, this isn’t bad for Gobert. It’s not a matter of keeping humble. It’s a matter of keeping him angry. That’s a good thing.