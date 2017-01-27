Utah and the article “Bears Ears designation's false promises”: How can Utah politicians even want more responsibility for Utah? Even if came with someone else funding it, (which it won't), Utah's politicians would treat it the way they have treated the children of Utah. They have said that Utah kids don't deserve what every other state in the union is providing their children.

A number of years ago, Utah was paying more per child than Mississippi. It didn't take our Utah politicians long to change that, and our local politicians have provided our children with the least amount of funding of all states. Our local politicians don't even have a plan to pay as much as Mississippi.

Wouldn't it be great if our elected officials in Utah worked to pay as much as at least the average in the United States, rather than being satisfied with providing our children with the least? When it comes to Utah's elected politicians, who can trust them to take care of Bears Ears when our local politicians don't even try to fund properly the education of our own children?

Paul Mortensen

American Fork