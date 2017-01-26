• What's happening with medical marijuana on the Hill? A handful of state lawmakers are planning an announcement related to the legislation at 10:30 a.m. at the Capitol.

• Utah lawmakers plan to put their opposition to the Bears Ears National Monument in HCR11, sponsored by House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper. The resolution urges President Donald Trump to rescind the monument designation. Another resolution, HCR12, calls on Utah's congressional delegation to support legislative actions to reduce or modify boundaries of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.