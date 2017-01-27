Americans, and the West in general, thought the role of the press was settled: Report the truth. Expose lies and corruption. Hold power accountable. Comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.

But, like the ideal form of government, the role of the press turns out not to be as clear as we had thought.

Truth, exposure, accountability, comfort and affliction are apparently of more concern to journalists than to much of the public. That doesn’t mean journalists are wrong. Much good has come from the hard and sometimes dangerous work of investigating and uncovering wrongdoing, for example. But it does mean that Western journalism is producing work that is of minor perceived value to many people, a fact that has long-term implications for the future of a free press.

Something needs to change. At the end of the day, journalists will have to give people what they want. But this isn’t necessarily bad, because, looked at in an admittedly generous light, what people want is more moral courage than the press has been willing to show.

Give Trump voters credit for seeing the deep corruption in society, as exemplified in a petrified status quo that stonewalls meaningful reform, and wanting it rooted out. Instead of reacting in wounded pride to attacks on their value and integrity, journalists should be asking if there is more they can do to develop and apply a clearer moral sense to their reporting.

Here are three suggestions for reshaping journalism into a tool for moral clarity and courage:

Create a new reporting structure. Newsrooms have traditionally divided themselves into beats — the sports beat, the arts beat, the White House beat, etc. Why not try refocusing, this time not on categories of human endeavor, but on categories of moral aspiration. Thus, for example, create the integrity beat and put together a team of journalists who can search out and tell stories about integrity across the range of human activity — government, business, sports, the arts — along with the forces that try to undermine integrity. Slicing problems along an integrity bias would more readily reveal hidden links and influences and uncover obstructions to moral progress. It would uncover societal problems, such as institutionalized racism, much more readily. It would be less about attacking individuals or institutions and more about attacking the real problems, which more often than not reflect moral confusion. Create a robust collaboration between journalists and readers. Opening the door to reader comments, as most publications have now done, is not enough. The whole field of citizen journalism is a powerful and under-appreciated opportunity. As citizen journalists, news consumers can become part of the strength of modern journalism. Teams made up of professional journalists and citizen journalists (projo-citjo) can work together to root out and report news of humanity’s moral progress as well as its moral wars. Many ordinary people have a moral clarity that can be breathtaking. It can help reinvigorate professional journalism. Create a new profile of a modern journalist as a moral and religious thinker . Today’s journalist needs to embrace religion. Not just cover it, but embrace it. That religion is often abused is no excuse for running away from it. Journalists who accept that a search for higher truth is as important to the world, and as rich in interesting stories, as the pursuit of money or power will be the ones leading the way to a new day for journalism. Religion needs to become an important lens to examine the world. The religious seeker sees things no one else can.

What it comes down to is this: We need reporting about the Trump administration, and everything else, that has been filtered through a moral lens. Where are integrity, forgiveness, wisdom and compassion holding sway, and where are they not? What are the effects on human welfare of the moral battles going on in and out of government? Where subtle mental manipulations are thriving, why are they succeeding, where are people resisting and what progress are they making?

Covering the news in this way, journalism can come to grips with the new age of moral anxiety. The goal should not be a well-informed reader so much as a morally clear and confident one. If a journalist is afraid to make moral judgments for fear of being accused of bias, think of it this way: Has avoiding moral judgment produced a press that is respected for its integrity?

It’s time for a new journalism that can hold not just government’s but all of society’s feet to the moral fire.

Keith S. Collins is an adjunct professor of communication at the International University in Geneva (Switzerland).