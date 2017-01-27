The board of the state’s largest fire department made the right decision in calling for a criminal investigation into evidence turned up in a state audit of financial wrongdoing by the department’s former chief and former deputy chief. Only a criminal inquiry can hold parties accountable for their actions, or conversely, clear their names from suspicions cast by the audit. As far as accountability goes, the board of the Unified Fire Authority has questions of its own to answer about the effectiveness of its oversight.

The office of State Auditor John Dougall presented disturbing evidence of malfeasance by former Chief Michael Jensen and his deputy chief, Gaylord Scott. The audit recommended the board forward the matter to criminal authorities, which it voted unanimously to do, although the District Attorney’s office may have launched an investigation on its own. Regardless, the public deserves a full accounting of what happened and a guarantee that safeguards are in place to ensure the kind of behavior alleged in the audit can’t happen.

The auditor’s report describes a “culture of entitlement and excess,” in which expense accounts were used to purchase things like Apple Watches, Bluetooth boom boxes, high-end firearms, tickets to sporting events and expensive meals for the department’s two top leaders. Jensen, who is also an elected member of the Salt Lake County Council, and his former deputy chief left their jobs shortly before news reports of questionable spending practices surfaced last summer. The audit also calls into question $370,000 in “incentive” payments auditors say Jensen improperly awarded to himself, the deputy chief and two other former administrators over a four-year period without formal board approval.

Jensen has vigorously denied any wrongdoing and has said there are “reasonable explanations for everything in the audit.” Scott, meanwhile, has not commented on the audit. In the context of a criminal case, Jensen and others will be able to offer those explanations in a forum that will guarantee that all of the facts will be thoroughly vetted. The audit on its own, however, is explicit and what it says about governance of the UFA should concern every citizen in its jurisdiction.

The governance authority over the UFA evolved from the original Salt Lake County Fire Department in a wave of consolidations that started in the 1990s when cities and towns began contracting for fire services in lieu of maintaining their own departments. The UFA now serves residents of unincorporated Salt Lake County and the cities of Eagle Mountain, Holladay, Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights, Alta, Taylorsville, Herriman, Riverton, Draper and Midvale. As a result, the UFA’s governing board is an amalgamation of representatives from the various jurisdictions it serves. Whether that board has been able to exert appropriate oversight is now a question made legitimate by the report from the state auditor.

For one thing, it’s troubling that the board would either not have noticed or chose to ignore the massive incentive payments to top administrators. If the information was concealed from the board, that’s something in which prosecutors will undoubtedly be interested. If the information was available to board members and no questions were raised, that speaks to a failure of the kind of stewardship the public rightly expects. On that question, the jurisdictions served by the UFA should engage in some introspection. As to the allegations of misuse of public money, it’s important the public gets a full accounting, which should come as a result of a criminal case.