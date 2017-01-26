After another winning season and a trip to the FCS Playoffs, the Weber State football team is ready for more. Weber State has released the 2017 Wildcat football schedule, which includes five home games, a game against a Pac-12 opponent and a full Big Sky Conference schedule.

Head coach Jay Hill's Wildcats open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, with a home game against Montana Western. The ‘Cats then hit the road to play at the University of California Bears in Berkeley, California, on Sept. 9. It will be the first meeting ever between the two teams and will be the fourth game for Weber State against a Pac-12 team in the last five years.

WSU returns to Northern California the following week, Sept. 16, to play at Sacramento State in a non-conference game.

The Wildcats begin Big Sky Conference play with a home game against UC Davis on Sept. 23. Weber State will also host in-state rival Southern Utah on Oct. 14, Montana on Oct. 28 and conclude the season hosting Idaho State on Nov. 18.

Weber State faces Big Sky road games at Montana State (Sept. 30), Cal Poly (Oct. 21), Eastern Washington (Nov. 4) and Portland State (Nov. 11).

The Wildcats will not play North Dakota, Northern Arizona or Northern Colorado in 2017.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.