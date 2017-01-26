Fresh off a pair of victories, the Utah Valley University wrestling team entered the first National Wrestling Coaches Association/National Duals Selection Committee Mid-Major Top-20 poll that was announced on Thursday.

UVU debuts at No. 20 in the poll that consists of programs outside the traditional Power 5 conferences with a 4-2 record and 1-0 start in Big 12 Conference action.

Cornell (7-2) holds down the No. 1 spot on the inaugural poll, while Lehigh (8-2) ranks second, Northern Iowa (7-2) third, Central Michigan (3-2) fourth and Big 12 foe South Dakota State (8-3) fifth. Fellow Big 12 Conference opponents North Dakota State (10-3) and Wyoming (3-5) are also ranked, as NDSU comes in at No. 7 and Wyoming is one spot ahead of the Wolverines at 19th.

"We've seen college programs use mid-major polls in men's and women's basketball as another way to promote those sports to their fans and local media," said NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer. "We feel this can be an adequate measure of performance for teams that don't have the benefits of being in a Power 5 Conference."

All-Sports members of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC are not eligible for consideration. This poll is also conducted independently of the USA Today/NWCA Division I Coaches Poll.

The 20th-ranked Wolverines next host the 19th-ranked Wyoming Cowboys in Big 12 Conference action on Saturday at 4 p.m., at UVU’s Lockhart Arena.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.