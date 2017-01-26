The Dixie State baseball team was picked to finish second in the 2017 Pacific West Conference preseason coaches’ poll released on Wednesday.

Defending PacWest California Baptist received five first-place votes and 91 total points to edge DSU in being tabbed as the PacWest preseason favorite, while the Trailblazers collected three first-place votes and finished with 90 points. Azusa Pacific (one first-place vote) was picked to finish third with 78 points, followed by Point Loma (one first-place vote, 66 points) in fourth and Fresno Pacific (54 points) in fifth to round out the top half of the poll.

Dixie State senior second baseman Drew McLaughlin was tabbed as PacWest Preseason Player of the Year, and junior righthander Dylan File was named PacWest Preseason Co-Pitcher of the Year. In all, the Trailblazers landed a league-high four players on the PacWest preseason team, which includes senior outfielder Trey Kamachi and senior 1B/DH Ryan Rodriguez.

McLaughlin is coming off a banner junior campaign that saw him become DSU’s single-season (91) and career (217) hits leader. A 2015 PacWest, D2CCA and NCWBA West Region first-team selection, McLaughlin led the PacWest in hitting with a .408 average with five home runs, 43 RBIs, 54 runs scored and a DSU single-season record-tying 15 stolen bases. He hit safely in 47 of 54 games played with 30 multi-hit efforts and posted hitting streaks of 13, 11 and 10 games last season. McLaughlin also earned first-team all-PacWest honors in 2015, as well as second-team recognition in 2014.

File earned third-team all-PacWest honors last season after he posted a 6-1 overall record with a 2.99 ERA and led the DSU pitching staff in starts (14), innings pitched (90.1) and strikeouts (74). He won his first four decisions to begin the season, including a seven-inning, complete-game three-hit shutout at Holy Names, during which he needed just 77 pitches and struck out a career-high nine. File started the season with a 15.1 scoreless-inning streak and recorded seven or more strikeouts in six of his 14 starts. In addition, he was named 2015 PacWest Freshman of the Year.

Kamachi was also a third-team all-conference selection last year after he finished sixth among DSU regulars in batting average at .340 to go with five homers and 31 RBIs. He opened last season with a 14-game hitting streak, which included seven multi-hit games, and collected four or more RBIs three times, including a career-high five RBIs vs. Cal State San Bernardino. Kamachi, who is finished tied for third nationally in sacrifice bunts (17), hit safely in 37 of 49 games played with 14 multi-hit outings, and he reached base safely in 41 games overall.

Rodriguez earned second-team all-PacWest honors and was a two-time conference Newcomer of the Week selection last season. He finished seventh among DSU regular starters in batting average at .335 to go with two homers and 28 RBIs. He hit safely in 34 of 48 games played with 17 multi-hit efforts and recorded an 11-game hitting streak from April 9-29, which included four two-hit games and one three-hit outing.

Entering the 2017 season, Dixie State is ranked No. 9 in the Perfect Game Preseason Top-25 poll and is ranked No. 15 in the 2017 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper preseason poll, while other national publications will be releasing preseason information later this month.

Dixie State finished the 2016 season with an NCAA-era program-best 40 victories en route to a 40-14 overall record and a second-place finish (26-10) in the PacWest standings. In addition, the Trailblazers made their fifth-straight NCAA West Regional appearance and recorded two victories in placing third (2-2) in the tournament.

DSU will make its 2017 debut Saturday, Jan. 28, as the Trailblazers hosts their annual Alumni Game at 1 p.m., at Bruce Hurst Field. Admission is free and open to the public. Dixie State officially opens the 2017 season with a four-game series at Cal State San Bernardino from Feb. 3-5. The Trailblazers’ 26-game home schedule kicks off one week later with a four-game set against preseason nationally-ranked Colorado Mesa on Feb. 10-12.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.