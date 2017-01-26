SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time since 2011, the Utah Jazz have an All-Star — only one, though.

Gordon Hayward, who's averaging 21. 8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists, was voted in as an All-Star reserve by the Western Conference coaches.

Hayward becomes the first player on the Jazz to be selected to the All-Star team since Deron Williams six years ago.

The Jazz were hopeful they'd get two players in the league's upcoming midseason showcase, but Rudy Gobert was overshadowed by bigs DeMarcus Cousins, Marc Gasol and DeAndre Jordan.

"Congrats to my guy @gordonhayward," Jazz forward Trey Lyles tweeted after the announcement was made on TNT. "Well deserved man!! AKA Ed Sheeran."

The Jazz will have two other representatives at All-Star Weekend as Lyles and Dante Exum will play for the World Team in the Rising Stars Challenge on Feb. 17.

The All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans.

Utah could have another participant if Joe Ingles is invited to the 3-Point Contest.

More details to come.

