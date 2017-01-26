SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time since 2011, the Utah Jazz have an All-Star — only one, though.

Gordon Hayward, who's averaging 21. 8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists, was voted in as an All-Star reserve by the Western Conference coaches.

Hayward becomes the first player on the Jazz to be selected to the All-Star team since Deron Williams six years ago.

The Jazz were hopeful they'd get two players in the league's upcoming midseason showcase, but Rudy Gobert was overshadowed by bigs DeMarcus Cousins, Marc Gasol and DeAndre Jordan.

"Congrats to my guy @gordonhayward," Jazz forward Trey Lyles tweeted after the announcement was made on TNT. "Well deserved man!! AKA Ed Sheeran."

The Jazz will have two other representatives at All-Star Weekend as Lyles and Dante Exum will play for the World Team in the Rising Stars Challenge on Feb. 17.

The All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Utah could have another participant if Joe Ingles is invited to the 3-Point Contest.

Hayward is one of three first-time All-Stars to be voted in along with the Clippers' Jordan and Charlotte's Kemba Walker.

Former Jazz power forward Paul Millsap was named an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve for the fourth consecutive season.

Here are the All-Star teams for both conferences:

West starters: Steph Curry, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis.

West reserves: Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Gordon Hayward, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Marc Gasol and DeAndre Jordan.

East starters: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.

East reserves: Paul George, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Paul Millsap, Isaiah Thomas, Kemba Walker, John Wall.

